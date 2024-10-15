Complement Launches Huge Sale On Go-To Plant-Based Supplements

This is paid-for content* [what is this?]

Leading supplement provider Complement has just announced its largest sale of the year: offering up to 50 percent off its full range of science-backed nutrition products. The sale is taking place during the brand’s Plantapalooza All-Day Energy Summit, and offers its biggest discounts of the year.

The sale includes huge discounts on some of the brand’s most popular products, such as Complement Essential, Complement Creatine, and Daily Greens. These supplements provide essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients for optimal health and vitality. But you’ll have to be quick: the sale ends on October 22nd at 3:00 pm Eastern.

Many people criticize plant-based diets as lacking in some nutrients, but studies have shown that all diets – whether omnivorous or plant-based – can be low in certain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in today’s modern world.

A huge body of research has shown that wholefoods, plant-based diets offer significant health benefits. They feature an abundance of fiber, which meat-heavy diets often lack, as well as a wide range of other essential nutrients. Like with all diets, however, there are some nutrients that some vegans may want to consider supplementing. This is where Complement comes in.

Why Complement?

Adobe Stock If you’re new to supplements, it can be difficult to know where to start

In an industry where misinformation, hidden formulas, and a lack of transparency are commonplace, Complement does it differently. All of its formulas are rigorously third-party tested for purity and potency, and it clearly labels its formulas right on the package. The supplements are perfect if you’ve been struggling with low energy, can’t seem to meet your daily greens goals, or add more powerful plant-based nutrients to your diet.

Complement is so confident their formulas will boost your health and energy levels, they back every single one with a 100-day, 100 percent Money-Back Guarantee.

That means that, if you try any of their formulas for a full 100 days (that’s more than three months!), and you aren’t blown away by how much healthier you feel, you just need to contact them for a full refund – no questions asked.

With a focus on transparency and quality, Complement has become a trusted brand for plant-based eaters looking to enhance their health and nutrition.

The Products

Complement’s flagship product, Essential, is a carefully formulated multinutrient that delivers eight harder-to-get nutrients in plant-based diets. These are vitamin B12, omega-3s (DHA and EPA), vitamin D3, vitamin K2, iodine, plus essential minerals like magnesium, selenium, and zinc. Complement Essential has been specifically tailored for plant-based eaters. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining brain and bone health, contributing to normal functioning of the immune system, and supporting long-term wellness.

For those looking to improve their energy and muscle retention, Complement Creatine offers a pure creatine monohydrate option. Creatine, often associated with athletic performance, also supports brain function, muscle mass retention, and bone strength. In fact, the latest research shows creatine as an important tool for longevity. Creatine is one of the most used and studied nutrition supplements ever, and studies have even linked it to improved measures of memory.

Another standout product in the lineup is Daily Greens, a superfood powder packed with nutrient-dense greens to help boost energy and improve immunity. With 50 percent of daily iron needs per serving, it’s an excellent option for plant-based eaters who may struggle to get sufficient iron through their diet alone.

Limited-Time Savings

The Complement Plantapalooza sale offers discounts of up to 50 percent off all products – but you’ll need to act fast! This sale marks the company’s biggest event of the year and will end on October 22nd at 3:00 pm Eastern.

With its blend of quality, transparency, and customer-friendly policies, Complement has quickly become a go-to brand for those seeking reliable plant-based supplements. Whether you’re looking to fill nutritional gaps, boost your energy, or support long-term health, Complement’s products offer an accessible, science-backed solution.

For more information and to take advantage of the sale, visit Complement’s website before the offer ends.

Please always consult a healthcare professional if you have specific questions about what supplements are right for you.

* This content is produced in collaboration with Complement. Our commercial partnerships with organizations like this help us to provide our free services to millions of people each week.