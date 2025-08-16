‘The Wholesome Vegan Meals I Eat On Weekends’

Jennifer Lawrence, known for running the Cashews and Carrots YouTube channel, recently shared a video on the wholesome vegan comfort food she ate in a weekend. The video covers two full days of meals made with her husband while their kids were away. With more time and freedom to cook spicier and more complex recipes, Lawrence leans into flavor, nostalgia, and nutrition.

Her meals include a mix of tried-and-true favorites and new recipes – each one completely plant-based, many gluten-free, and all made from whole ingredients. From warming stews to creamy desserts, Lawrence shows how wholesome vegan comfort food can be rich, filling, and packed with nutrients.

The video also highlights how she balances healthy fats, fiber, protein, and spice throughout the weekend. Every dish tells a little story, often tied to her past experiences or current cravings. Below, we break down what she made, why she loves it, and how these meals support long-term health.

Raspberry cookie smoothie

After a long Saturday hike, Lawrence starts the day with a cold smoothie. “All I wanted was a cold smoothie, so I made my raspberry cookie smoothie,” she says. It includes berries, kale, almond butter, almond milk, protein powder, and white beans.

This drink is high in fiber and protein, which helps keep her full. The beans add extra plant protein and creaminess. Almonds provide healthy fats, while kale and berries offer antioxidants and vitamins.

Southwest roasted corn salad

For lunch, Lawrence makes a bright, spicy salad inspired by her time in Taiwan. “Every time I make this, I think about the Taiwanese night markets,” she says. The salad includes roasted corn, basmati rice, fresh vegetables, and a chipotle yogurt dressing.

She adds black beans for protein and fiber and jalapeños for spice. Avocado adds more fiber and healthy fat, and red onions bring vitamin C and more antioxidants. The dish is colorful, hearty, and fresh.

Creamy orange tart

This dessert is one of her husband’s favorites. The crust is made from oats, pecans, almond flour, maple syrup, and almond butter. The filling blends tofu, orange juice and zest, coconut cream, vanilla, and maple syrup.

The combination is rich in plant-based protein and healthy fats. Tofu and coconut cream create a smooth texture, while citrus adds brightness. It chills for a few hours until firm, like a cheesecake.

Jerk tofu with pineapple salsa

For Saturday dinner, Lawrence wants something spicy and fresh. She prepares jerk-marinated tofu with a homemade pineapple salsa. “This simple pineapple salsa is incredibly refreshing and pairs perfectly with our spicy jerk tofu,” she says.

The tofu marinates in a blend of spices, peppers, tamari, and lime before baking. Pineapple salsa includes jalapeño, tomato, bell pepper, onion, and cilantro. The pairing of sweet, spicy, and savory offers balance, while tofu and vegetables provide protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

Pumpkin pancakes with cranberry maple syrup

On Sunday morning, she makes something special: spelt flour pancakes with pumpkin purée and cranberry maple syrup. “Typically on Sundays, I do something a little more special for breakfast,” she says.

Pumpkin adds beta-carotene and fiber. The cranberry syrup brings antioxidants and a tart-sweet contrast. She uses minimal oil and sweetener, keeping it wholesome while still comforting.

Tomato soup and grilled cheese

For lunch, she follows a strong craving. “I’m not sure why since it’s summer here, but I’ve really been craving tomato soup with grilled cheese,” she says. The soup is made from roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, carrot juice, and soaked cashews.

The carrot juice adds natural sweetness and beta-carotene. Cashews bring creaminess without dairy. She adds sundried tomatoes for umami depth. It’s a nutrient-rich spin on a nostalgic favorite – classic wholesome vegan comfort food.

Butter tofu with homemade garlic naan

To close the weekend, she makes butter tofu with naan made from silken tofu. The tofu marinates in plant-based yogurt, spices, and garlic. The butter sauce includes coconut milk, tomatoes, cashews, garlic, and warming spices.

“This is such an easy dish, but it offers up bold and complex flavors,” she says. The result is rich and satisfying, with plenty of protein and depth. Paired with fresh-cooked naan, it’s a cozy meal that ends the weekend on a high note.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the Cashews and Carrots YouTube channel.

