Violife Launches ‘Canada’s First’ Vegan Cream Cheese Block

The dairy-free cheese market is booming in Canada

A dairy-free cheese cake with with Violife's new vegan cream cheese block that it's just launched in Canada Violife has launched a dairy-free cream cheese block in Canada - Media Credit: Tania Di Nardo / Violife

Violife just launched its versatile vegan cream cheese block in Canada.

The Greek plant-based dairy brand says that the launch is a first for Canada and that its Creamy Block is “whippable, spreadable, and bakeable” – just like dairy-based cream cheese.

“Cream cheese has made its way into so many dishes that Canadians know and love – baked into cheesecake, schmeared on Montréal-style bagels, and even rolled into sushi,” said Violife Canada’s Commercial and Brand Lead Meryem Leyoussi, in a statement.

While Violife’s Creamy Block can be used in place of dairy-based cream cheese, it does require some adjustments. When whipping, ensure the cheese, bowl, and whisk are all cold before you begin, and whip for at least three to five minutes.

For baking, the brand suggests keeping the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for a longer cooking time, and for better stability in heated applications – like cheesecake – two tablespoons of potato or corn starch for every 8 ounces of cheese.

A spread of a cream cheese bagel made with Violife cream cheese next to some tomatoes and other bagels
Tania Di Nardo / Violife The new cream cheese can be used in a variety of recipes

“The new Creamy Block has the craveable richness and tang of traditional cream cheese, and a velvety, smooth mouthfeel but no dairy,” added Leyoussi. “We can’t wait for Canadians to unlock all of Creamy Block’s delicious possibilities, whether it’s roasted into a creamy pasta bake or whipped into delicious savory dips for barbecues and picnics.”

Canada’s thriving dairy-free sector

Canada removed its recommendation to eat dairy from its nutrition guide in 2019, and studies indicate that by cutting back on beef and milk – two of the most high-emitting animal products – Canadians can help slash national greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada’s dairy-free market shows considerable growth potential, and around 30 percent of Canadians consumed plant-based dairy alternatives in the last year. Last month, Bel Group announced that Laughing Cow’s plant-based cheese triangles would launch in Canada, joining the already available Boursin Dairy-Free and Babybel Plant-Based.

Violife’s cream cheese block is currently available at retailers nationwide such as Save-On-Foods and Longo’s, and will be rolled out at select Loblaws banner stores this summer. The Creamy Block joins Violife best-sellers like Mature Cheddar Style Slices, Cheddar Style Shreds, Mozzarella Style Shreds, Smoked Provolone Style Slices, and Feta Style.

