The spookiest day of the year is upon us. Maybe you’ve prepared your trick-or-treating outfit three weeks in advance. Maybe you’re well aware that the 40 kids who live on your block will be knocking on your door come October 31, hungry for anything sweet. Or maybe you just really like candy.

Regardless, there’s no shame in indulging this Halloween. If you’re keen to stock up on sweets, but want to sidestep scary animal ingredients, we’ve rounded up nine vegan treats for you to try this Halloween.

9 vegan candy options for Halloween

Zombie – Sour Patch Kids

Zombie candy is orange, purple, and animal product-free. Credit: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids understood the assignment when it came out with these vegan-friendly sweets. A box of Zombies offers two flavors, grape and orange, to match those classic Halloween colors.

Skulls & Bones – SWEETARTS

SWEETARTS’ Skulls & Bones is vegan-friendly

Hand these vegan candies out to trick-or-treaters, or keep them all to yourself. There’s no judgment here.

Pumpkin Pop – No Whey! Foods

These chocolate pumpkin pops are free from all nine common allergens. Credit: No Whey! Foods

Keep chocolate cravings at bay with these non-dairy chocolate pumpkin pops. As well as being vegan, they’re free from all nine common allergens, including wheat, soy, and gluten.

Zombie Skittles

This company wasn’t messing around when it introduced its vegan-friendly Zombie Skittles. As well as five fruit flavors, each pack contains hidden candy pieces which taste like ‘rotten zombie’. Try them if you dare…

United Kingdom

Spooky Chums – Moo Free

Moo Free’s Spooky Chums are vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free. Credit: Moo Free

Vegan dairy purveyor Moo Free launched its Spooky Chums for ‘dairy-dodging choccy monsters’ in the UK.

The plant-based chocolate bars are made with cocoa butter and rice flour, and are free from gluten and soy. Inside each packet is a different Halloween-themed symbol: a ghost, a pumpkin, a witch, or a bat. But you won’t know which one you’ve got until you open it up.

Scream – Soreen

According to Soreen, its vegan mini loaves are ‘scarily delicious’. They come in two flavors: chocolate and blood orange, as well as toffee apple.

They’re a source of protein and fiber, low in saturated fat, and contain just 100 calories per loaf.

Fizzy Fangs – Bebeto

You can find Babeto’s vegan Halloween sweets at ASDA. Credit: abillion

Bebeto pulled through this Halloween, launching three different vegan chews: Gummy Brains, Fizzy Fangs, and Monster Spaghetti. They’re just 89p per bag from Asda. And we won’t judge you if you try them all…

Free From Trick-or-Treat Goody Bag – Asda

Asda’s Free From trick-or-treat goody bag is certified vegan. Credit: Vegan Food UK

This sweet treat from Asda features milk chocolate-flavor pumpkins and white chocolate-flavored skulls. They’re gluten- free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

Monster Jelly – Hartley’s

These strawberry jelly pots are ‘fangtastic’. Credit: Sainsbury’s

Hartley’s strawberry flavor monster jelly pots are ‘fangtastic’, according to its packaging. They’re made with real fruit juice and contain no artificial colors flavors. And, no animal products.

