‘First Of Its Kind’ Vegan Lemon Curd Arrives In US

GOOD GOOD's Lemon Curd includes sweeteners and plant protein in place of sugar, eggs, and dairy

Photo shows GOOD GOOD's vegan lemon curd product, surrounded by lemons, against a yellow background - Media Credit: GOOD GOOD

GOOD GOOD recently launched its no-added-sugar vegan lemon curd in the US.

The Icelandic brand says GOOD GOOD Lemon Curd is the “first of its kind,” boasting entirely plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients. The product is also free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives, including maltodextrin.

Each serving contains just five calories, 93 percent fewer than traditional versions made with dairy and sugar. Instead, GOOD GOOD’s vegan lemon curd includes the sweeteners Stevia and erythritol, along with faba bean protein, pumpkin and apple concentrates, and rowanberry, which the company says are all “natural ingredients.”

“Staying true to our commitment to elevate modern food culture and redefine kitchen table essentials, we’re proud to introduce the first no-added-sugar, vegan lemon curd to the U.S. market – offering a delightful treat for everyone, from ingredient-conscious consumers to vegans,” said Gardar Stefansson, CEO and Co-Founder of GOOD GOOD.

US customers will also have access to the complete GOOD GOOD range, which includes strawberry, apricot, blackcurrant, blueberry, raspberry, and cherry preserves. Like the lemon curd, these products also emphasize recognizable plant-based ingredients. Each contains around 33 percent more fruit than standard jams with 88 percent fewer calories.

Consumers prefer whole ingredients over sugar and additives

Photo shows the rest of GOOD GOOD's range of vegan preserves
GOOD GOOD In addition to vegan lemon curd, GOOD GOOD has a wide range of preserves rich in fruit with no added sugar

Around 66 percent of US consumers are limiting or avoiding sugar in 2024, while people are generally more aware of artificial, processed, and sometimes unnecessary food additives. Furthermore, there has been a broad, “global shift” towards health-conscious eating habits in recent years, per market research firm Mintel.

“As trends increasingly reflect a growing preference for low and no-added-sugar products, we’re thrilled to offer Vegan Lemon Curd for summertime baking, holiday treats, and every occasion in between,” added Stefansson. “Our simple yet delicious recipe eliminates the hassle of making lemon curd from scratch, while still delivering an authentic taste so consumers can skip to the best part – enjoying it right away!”

Good Good Lemon Curd is available now from the brand’s website and Amazon at an RRP of USD $9.99 per item. Each 330g jar contains approximately 17 servings.

