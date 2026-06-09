3-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Chickpea Spread That Tastes Like Nutella

Finding a healthier version of a chocolate spread usually means compromising somewhere, whether that’s flavor, texture, or convenience. But this vegan chocolate chickpea spread aims to do the opposite. It is rich, creamy, naturally sweet, and made from just a few pantry staples, while also being nut-free, oil-free, and packed with plant protein.

Phil Graff, known for his YouTube channel Epic Mint Leaves, recently shared a video where he explains how to make a super healthy chocolate chickpea spread that tastes similar to Nutella. Graff specializes in simple plant-based recipes that focus on whole-food ingredients, and this latest creation is designed to be accessible for people with allergies as well as anyone looking for a more nutritious chocolate spread. The vegan chocolate chickpea spread is sugar-free, dairy-free, low-fat, and completely nut-free, making it a rare option for people who usually have to avoid traditional chocolate spreads altogether.

Read more: Vegan Nutella Is Finally Coming To The US (But There’s A Catch)

At the beginning of the video, Graff describes the recipe as sugar-free, oil-free, dairy-free, low-fat, nut-free, allergy-friendly, and high protein, “you name it.” He also promises viewers that despite using chickpeas, the final result has “no chickpea taste.”

Why roasted chickpeas change everything

For more healthy plant-based recipes, check out the Epic Mint Leaves YouTube channel.

The key to the recipe is roasting the chickpeas before blending them. Graff explains that the process completely transforms their flavor and texture.

“Roasted is a game changer,” he says. “The chickpeas get a super nutty roasted flavor like Nutella.”

The recipe starts with one can of chickpeas. Graff drains them, dries them thoroughly, and spreads them onto a parchment paper-lined baking tray. He then roasts them in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, or 220 degrees Celsius, for about 30 minutes.

Roasting removes moisture and develops a deeper flavor that makes the chickpeas taste far richer than they normally would. Instead of tasting savory or bean-like, the chickpeas become toasted and slightly caramelized, which helps recreate the flavor profile associated with chocolate hazelnut spread.

This step is especially important because the recipe contains no nuts at all. Rather than relying on hazelnuts for richness, Graff uses roasted chickpeas to create that same warm, roasted flavor.

Blending the spread until smooth and creamy

YouTube / Epic Mint Leaves Roasting the chickpeas in the oven helps develop the nutty flavor that gives the spread its Nutella-like taste

Once the chickpeas finish roasting, Graff transfers them to a high-powered blender or food processor. He then adds six Medjool dates, half a cup of cocoa powder, and one cup of hot water.

The hot water helps soften the dates while also making the mixture easier to blend into a smooth consistency. Graff emphasizes blending the ingredients thoroughly until the spread becomes silky and creamy.

The dates replace refined sugar while also helping create a thick texture. Meanwhile, the cocoa powder gives the spread its deep chocolate flavor without needing dairy or added oils.

Although the ingredient list is minimal, the final result looks rich and glossy. Graff calls it “super delicious and super healthy chocolate spread.”

A nut-free alternative for people with allergies

One of the biggest selling points of the vegan chocolate chickpea spread is that it is completely nut-free. Most chocolate spreads rely heavily on hazelnuts or other nuts, making them inaccessible for many people with allergies.

Graff specifically highlights the allergy-friendly aspect of the recipe in the video, positioning it as an option that more people can safely enjoy. Despite containing no nuts, the roasted chickpeas still help deliver the roasted flavor many people associate with Nutella-style spreads.

Because the recipe is also dairy-free and oil-free, it fits a wide range of dietary needs. The chickpeas contribute fiber and protein, while the dates provide natural sweetness without refined sugar.

Read more: Vegan Nutella ‘Spotted In UK Supermarket’

How to store the vegan chocolate chickpea spread

After blending, the spread can be transferred to a jar or container and stored in the refrigerator. Graff says it keeps for “up to five days” in the fridge.

The spread works as a topping for toast, fruit, pancakes, oatmeal, or smoothies. It can also be eaten straight from the spoon for anyone craving a quick chocolate fix with more nutritional value than a standard dessert spread.

For viewers looking for a healthier homemade alternative that still feels indulgent, Graff’s vegan chocolate chickpea spread offers a simple way to turn basic pantry ingredients into something surprisingly decadent.

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