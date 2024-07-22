X
Vegan Korean BBQ Products Launch At Hundreds Of Sprouts Stores

UNLIMEAT's vegan Korean BBQ has arrived at US stores

The outside of a Sprouts Farmers market store, which has just launched vegan Korean BBQ products The products are available to buy in Sprouts stores across the US - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

UNLIMEAT just launched its vegan Korean BBQ products at Sprouts Farmers Market.

The all-vegan Korean food brand announced the partnership earlier this month, which includes approximately 400 Sprouts stores nationwide.

The initial UNLIMEAT x Sprouts lineup includes Original flavor Korean BBQ, Pulled Pork, and Bulgogi, which is traditionally made by thinly slicing and marinating beef.

Original and Bulgogi feature wheat-gluten, or seitan, and include up to 23g and 30g of protein per serving, respectively. UNLIMEAT’s vegan pulled pork features a soy-wheat protein blend and contains approximately 18g of protein per serving.

“We are thrilled to introduce our products to the mainstream US market through Sprouts,” said Ryan Chung, CEO of UNLIMEAT in a statement. “Korean food is experiencing a surge in popularity. […] I believe it’s the perfect time to introduce our products.”

“Our plant-based product line has been meticulously crafted to be used in a variety of global cuisines while meeting the needs of vegan consumers,” added Chung.

UNLIMEAT upcycles plant-based ingredients

A packet of UNLIMEAT vegan Korean BBQ
UNLIMEAT Vegans don’t need to miss out on Korean BBQs

As with all of UNLIMEAT’s plant proteins, the Korean BBQ range is made using upcycled ingredients that would otherwise have been wasted. (In the US alone, the USDA estimates that up to 40 percent of the national food supply is wasted, and mostly goes to landfills.)

“We use upcycled, wholesome proteins to make delicious plant-based meats designed for diverse global cuisines,” writes CEO and founder Keumchae Min. “We want to accelerate the transition to plant-based eating by making it convenient and delicious for consumers.”

According to Google Trends data collected by UNLIMEAT, between 2021 and 2023 there was a 35 percent increase in searches related to Korean recipes and ingredients. Furthermore, the first quarter of 2024 saw searches for “Korean vegan recipes” and “plant-based Korean food” rise by 20 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

In addition to Sprouts stores, UNLIMEAT is available on PlantX’s webstore, Good Earth Markets, and Mollie Stone’s Markets, as well as Amazon. The brand’s pulled pork is also available in Sweet & Smoky, with Gochujang – a fermented, spicy chili paste – coming soon.

