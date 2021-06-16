Reading Time: < 1 minute

Multinational conglomerate Unilever is committing to expanding its plant-based ice cream offerings.

The food giant made the comment on Instagram, after announcing its Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Magnum had won a major award.

Vegan Magnum

Magnum’s latest dairy-free treat has been named Best Vegan Ice Cream at PETA’s Vegan Food Award 2021.

The product features a ‘velvety sea salted caramel base dipped in a sumptuous vegan chocolate couverture’. It also has Magnum’s ‘signature cracking experience’.

The brand scooped the same award back in 2019 for its Classic and Almond vegan Magnums.

“Breaking news. Or should we say cracking chocolate news!” Unilever wrote online.

“We’re launching more plant-based products to create a future-fit ice cream portfolio that helps reduce the environmental impact of the global food supply chain.”

Demand for plant-based ice cream

Moreover, Unilever’s announcement comes as demand for plant-based ice cream continues to soar.

Researchers predict the market will hit a staggering $805 million in the next six years,

According to a report from Data Bridge, the industry will grow at a rate of 10.30 percent in the forecast period 2020-2027.

It cites increasing occurrences of lactose intolerance and milk-related allergies, as well as rising plant milk production as main drivers for the growth.