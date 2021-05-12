Reading Time: < 1 minute

Retail giant Target is expanding its own range of plant-based products following ‘incredibly high’ demand.

The company, which has nearly 2,000 stores in the US, is adding more than 30 vegan-friendly products to its Good & Gather line.

They include an almond milk creamer, meatless meatballs, a chocolate mousse dip, and more.

Target

Rick Gomez is the Executive Vice President and Chief Food and Beverage Officer at Target. According to KMJ Now, he said: “Guest demand for plant-based offerings is incredibly high and continues to grow.

“By adding ‘Good & Gather Plant Based’ to our curated assortment of plant-based offerings… We’re giving guests more of what they want. And, making it easy for them to discover the joy of food every day.”

Last year, Target debuted its first own-brand plant-based products under the Good & Gather line – which also includes a number of non-vegan items.

The launch included products such as beef-style patties and crispy chickenless tenders, and more.

A ‘sign of major progress’

Moreover, Joe Loria is a Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection US. He said the move is a ‘sign of major progress’.

“This will allow consumers readily available and reasonably priced plant-based options, reducing their meat consumption and lowering the overall demand for factory-farmed meat,” Loria added.

“By offering humane and sustainable proteins, World Animal Protection expects that factory farms can start being phased out, creating a shift towards farming practices that are more sustainable and kinder to animals.”