X
Food Lifestyle

Tabasco Just Launched ‘Salsa Picante’ – A New Mexican-Style Hot Sauce

Salsa Picante is the latest offering from Tabasco

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a bottle of the new Tabasco hot sauce alongside plates of Mexican and Tex-Mex food Tabasco has been making hot sauce for over 150 years - Media Credit: Tabasco

Tabasco’s latest hot sauce flavor is the Mexican-style “Salsa Picante.”

Read more: Is A Sriracha Shortage On The Way? Popular Hot Sauce Maker Halts Production

According to the US brand, its new hot sauce is “rich and thick,” with a subtle kick. While classic Tabasco sauce features its namesake, the tabasco pepper, Salsa Picante blends red jalapeños with vinegar, salt, garlic, paprika, and other spices.

“Innovation has always been a priority for us, and we’ve been experimenting with this style of sauce for a while now,” said Lee Susen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at McIlhenny Company. “We’re inspired by flavors and cuisines from around the world and are thrilled to introduce Tabasco Salsa Picante as our take on a Mexican-style hot sauce.”

Salsa Picante joins 11 existing Tabasco flavors, including Chipotle, Habanero, Sriracha, Scorpion, and the Original Red. Louisiana’s McIlhenny Company has produced Tabasco sauces for over 150 years. Original Red and several of the other core varieties are still sold in the distinctive cologne-style bottles inspired by the very first batch in 1868.

Read more: How To Make This Walnut Mince Burrito Bowl

Generation Z is driving hot sauce sales

Photo shows a CGI mock-up of the new Tabasco hot sauce, 'Salsa Picante,' inspired by Mexican flavors
Tabasco The new Tabasco hot sauce features red jalapeños instead of tabasco peppers

Earlier this year, NC Solutions published a survey that found 93 percent of Americans regularly eat hot sauce, though different people prioritize different types.

For example, around nine percent said they liked condiments as spicy as possible, while 20 percent at the other end of the spectrum preferred mild flavors. Hot and chili sauces were the second-most purchased condiments between January and March among those surveyed, and over half of Generation Z consumers identified as “hot sauce connoisseurs.”

The survey also notably listed Mexican food as the number one cuisine to add hot sauce to, and found that Tabasco was top of the list for go-to hot sauce brands.

Tabasco’s Salsa Picante is preservative-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and vegan. It is available now from Walmart stores and Amazon nationwide at an RRP of $3.56 per bottle.

Read more: Try These Spicy Jackfruit Tacos

Tagged

chili

hot sauce

mexican

news

tabasco

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active