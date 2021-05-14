Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supermarket giant Aldi is rivaling viral brand Little Moons with the launch of new vegan mochi balls.

Earlier this year, Little Moons took the internet by storm with its Japanese-inspired desserts, selling out in supermarkets across the UK.

Little Moons

At the time of writing, the hashtag ‘Little Moons’ currently has a staggering 290.3 million views on TikTok.

Mochi is a bite-sized treat consisting of ice cream wrapped in a gelatinous dough made from rice flour.

Little Moons offers a wide range of flavors including Coconut, Cookie Dough, and Pistachio. However, its only vegan-friendly offerings are Passionfruit and Mango and Belgian Chocolate.

Aldi vegan mochi

Now, budget retailer Aldi is launching its own version of the popular dessert. They’re priced competitively at just £2.99 for a box of six.

Aldi’s Wao Mochi Balls range debuts on May 17 and consists of three flavors: Coconut, Tropical, and Mango. Only the Mango and Tropical balls are suitable for vegans.

“With over 15,000 mochi-themed videos now available on TikTok… It’s no wonder it’s been tipped as the ice cream trend of the summer,” Aldi said.

“The moon-shaped dessert is mochi in demand by shoppers, with some mochi brands reporting sales skyrocketing by 2,000 percent since January.

“Not only have Tik Tok fans been ice-screaming for more mochi balls, but former First Lady Michelle Obama has chosen them as a trusty co-host in her newly launched cooking show for kids, Waffles and Mochi.”