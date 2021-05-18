Reading Time: < 1 minute

Starbucks is launching a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino in time for Summer.

The new frappuccino features funnel cake-flavored syrup blended with coffee, milk, and ice, layered with strawberry puree, whipped cream, and powdered sugar funnel cake pieces.

It will launch in the US and Canada alongside three vegan Refresher drinks: Strawberry Açai, Strawberry A?ai Lemonade, and Mango Dragonfruit.

To make the new frappuccino vegan-friendly, customers should opt for dairy-free milk (almond, coconut, soy, or oat) and request no whipped cream.

According to the coffee giant’s website, the strawberry sauce, funnel cake syrup, and funnel cake pieces do not contain dairy*.

Starbucks oat milk shortage

Last month, Starbucks witnessed an oat milk shortage across the US due to ‘high demand’.

The chain first trialed the plant milk, created by Oatly, in 1,300 US stores last year. Following its success, it was then rolled out nationwide.

A Starbucks spokesperson told CNN Business: “Due to high demand… Some customers may experience a temporary shortage of oat milk at their store.”

The spokesperson added that oat milk will be back on the menu ‘soon’ – but didn’t provide a specific time frame.

*It is always recommended to check with a Barista whether a drink is vegan-friendly