Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coffee giant Starbucks is launching a bubblegum frappuccino in the UK – here’s how to make it vegan.

The limited-edition Bubbletastic frappé has garnered national media coverage due to its vibrant blue color and unusual flavor.

Manchester-based barista Nathan – aka veegboi on Instagram – has revealed how to customize the drink to not contain dairy.

Vegan Bubblegum Frappuccino

He says customer should order the bubbletastic frappuccino with their preferred plant-milk and request vegan whipped cream. Vegans should also ask for no popping candy sprinkles as they contain cow’s milk.

The new drink c an be made vegan…

“Now you might be thinking this is going to be super sweet and artificial but it actually gets its color from spirulina, a type of blue-green algae!” Nathan said.

“Super simple and such a lovely nostalgic flavour! Don’t worry, there’s no coffee in this one! I’m sad that this isn’t around for long, so be quick.”

Starbucks’ oat milk shortage

In the US, Starbucks is facing an oat milk shortage due to ‘high demand’.

The chain first trialed the plant milk, created by Oatly, in 1,300 US stores last year. Following its success, it was then rolled out nationwide last month.

A Starbucks spokesperson told CNN Business: “Due to high demand, some customers may experience a temporary shortage of oat milk at their store.”

The spokesperson added that oat milk will be back on the menu ‘soon’ – but didn’t provide a specific time frame.

You can follow veegboi on Instagram here