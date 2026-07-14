6 Low-Effort Vegan Meals For When It’s Too Hot To Cook

When the weather gets hot and standing over a stove for hours seems unbearable, why not whip up some quick vegan summer meals? Mina Rome, the plant-based video and recipe creator known for her YouTube channel, recently shared a video packed with six fresh, low-effort dishes designed for warmer days.

Rome has built an online following around vegan recipes, travel, and food content, often mixing practical home cooking with inspiration from the places she visits and the food ideas she saves online. In this video, she keeps the focus on meals that feel doable in summer heat: cold noodles, gazpacho, a smoky sandwich, cucumber ramen, spicy vegan “tuna” cups, and a smoothie bowl that tastes like acai without using acai.

Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Summer Lunch Ideas

“Here are six quick and pretty low-effort meal ideas that I like to make during hot weather,” Rome says at the start of the video. She adds that some are regular go-to recipes, while others take inspiration from Instagram videos. Either way, the result is a collection of quick vegan summer meals that require little cooking but still feel full of texture, flavor, and color.

Sesame lemon cold noodles

Find more plant-based recipes and travel content on Mina Rome’s YouTube channel.

Rome begins with cold sesame lemon noodles, a dish she says takes “five minutes max.” She uses mee noodles, but notes that any quick-cooking noodle works, including rice noodles. While the noodles cook, she makes a creamy sauce with white tahini, natural peanut butter, light soy sauce, roasted sesame oil, white wine vinegar, maple syrup or agave, lemon zest, and garlic.

The dish comes together quickly, but Rome adds one step that makes it more substantial. One to two minutes before the noodles finish cooking, she adds “lots and lots of fresh baby spinach” directly to the pot. She then drains everything and cools the noodles either under cold water or with ice.

Once cold, the noodles and spinach get mixed with the sesame lemon sauce. Rome serves them with extra sesame seeds and more lemon juice. She also says tofu or edamame would work well on the side. However, the nut and seed-based sauce already gives the dish enough richness. “Highly recommend,” she says after tasting it.

My version of gazpacho

For Rome, gazpacho is one of the first dishes that comes to mind in hot weather. “I love gazpacho,” she says. Her version differs from a fully raw version because she lightly pan-fries some of the vegetables first, which gives the soup what she calls “a very toasty flavor.”

She starts by chopping onions, garlic, and small green peppers, then cooks them in olive oil for about seven minutes. Rome says she does this because she prefers the flavor and finds it “better or easier to digest this way.” While the vegetables cook, she toasts sandwich bread, then adds everything to a high-speed blender.

The blender also gets cucumber, tomatoes in different colors, ice, cilantro, olive oil, white wine vinegar, pepper, salt, and a splash of orange juice. Rome says some gazpacho recipes call for straining the soup, but she skips that step because it removes texture and flavor. “I would honestly recommend to keep the soup a bit thicker,” she says. “It’s a savory smoothie at the end.”

Rome serves the gazpacho as a light main dish, side, or snack. She suggests pairing it with bread and butter, making it a useful option for hot days when a full cooked meal feels like too much.

Chipotle BBQ sandwich

Rome’s third recipe is a summery chipotle barbecue sandwich made with marinated tofu and mushrooms. She starts with what she calls a “bacon marinade,” made from barbecue sauce, light soy sauce, yellow mustard, olive oil, and rice vinegar.

She adds thin slices of firm plain tofu and mushrooms to the marinade, then lets them sit in the fridge. Rome says 10 minutes works, but the mixture can marinate overnight. In her case, she leaves it for about an hour before pan-frying everything in a lightly oiled nonstick skillet for four to five minutes per side.

The sandwich also gets a chipotle mayo made with vegan mayonnaise, vegan sour cream, barbecue sauce, chipotle powder, and salt. Rome uses slightly stale bread, spreads it with vegan butter, and toasts it in the oven for seven to eight minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

To assemble, she spreads mayo on both sides of the bread and adds romaine lettuce, tomato, pickles, and the cooked tofu and mushrooms. The result is messy, but that is part of the appeal. “This was such a satisfying lunch,” Rome says. “It was so so good.”

Cold cucumber noodles

The fourth recipe is a bowl of cold cucumber noodles inspired by a video Rome saved online. “This is so so yummy,” she says, describing it as a fast dish that takes five to 10 minutes.

The sauce starts in a blender with cucumber, silken tofu, almond butter, cilantro, olive oil, chipotle chili powder, garlic powder, maple syrup, rice vinegar, ice cubes, miso paste, and salt. Rome says cashew butter or peanut butter would also work, and viewers who do not like cilantro can use basil or dill, though she notes that dill would change the flavor.

She cooks fresh ramen according to the package instructions, then rinses the noodles very cold before serving. The topping includes cucumber and avocado, seasoned directly in the bowl with salt, rice vinegar, sesame oil, maple syrup, roasted sesame seeds, cilantro, and roasted seaweed flakes.

Rome describes the finished dish as a mashup of different cold dishes and flavors. “It’s kind of like a mix between gazpacho, kongguksu, and like a sushi bowl,” she says. The silken tofu gives the sauce body, while cucumber and ice keep it cool enough for summer.

Spicy ‘tuna’ with rice cracker cups

YouTube / Mina Rome Rome’s spicy chickpea “tuna” is made in a food processor with nori, vegan mayo, gochujang, and rice vinegar

Rome’s fifth dish is a spicy vegan “tuna” made with chickpeas. She calls it “one of my all-time favorite lazy recipes” and says she has shared several versions before. This time, she serves it with crispy rice paper crackers inspired by videos she has seen on Instagram.

The filling starts in a food processor with rinsed chickpeas, spring onion, light soy sauce, vegan fish sauce, and roasted seaweed or nori. She also adds vegan mayonnaise, vegan sour cream, gochujang, and rice vinegar. Rome blends it for only a few seconds because she prefers some texture rather than a fully smooth mixture.

She says the spicy chickpea filling can be served with leftover rice, noodles, or in a sandwich. For a more playful version, she fries rice paper sheets in hot oil to create crisp cups. She cuts the sheets into halves or quarters and heats vegetable oil to about 170 degrees Celsius. Then she fries each piece for about 10 seconds.

Rome warns that the crackers should be handled carefully and served right away. “I cannot put into words just how delicious this is,” she says. She suggests making them as a fun appetizer or snack for several people, though she jokes that eating them alone also works.

Read more: 3 Vegan BBQ Sauces to Fire Up Your Summer

Favorite smoothie bowl

Rome ends the video with her favorite smoothie bowl, which she says tastes like acai even though the recipe contains no acai. It starts with frozen blueberries, one to two frozen bananas, nut butter, cinnamon, ground flax or chia seeds, cacao, and a little juice.

She usually reaches for orange juice, but says the amount matters. “Less juice is more juice, especially if you want a soft serve ice cream-like consistency,” Rome says. A powerful blender helps keep the texture thick, though she notes that extra liquid still works if needed.

For toppings, Rome adds a frozen strawberry, sugar pearls, tahini, and homemade date tahini chocolate bark. She especially recommends tahini because it cuts through the sweetness. This final recipe turns the idea of quick vegan summer meals into breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon snack, with frozen fruit doing most of the work.

Together, the six dishes offer a useful summer formula: keep the cooking short, lean on cold sauces and fresh vegetables, and use pantry staples to make meals feel complete without much effort.

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