US Brand Launches Protein-Packed Vegan Cheese Snack

Texan plant-based brand All Y’all has launched a new cheese-flavored high-protein snack, Big Crunchy Cheezy Bits.

Made from whole organic soybeans, the Cheezy Bits pack 33g of protein per 76g bag. They get their cheesy flavor from nutritional yeast and garlic. They can be eaten as a snack or sprinkled on dishes such as salads and pasta.

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches ‘Figs In Blankets’ Chocolate Bar – Complete With Salty Bacon

The Cheezy Bits are part of All Y’all’s Tasty Toppers range, which also includes Big Crunchy Bacony Bits. The brand also makes several flavors of jerky from soybeans. Part of each sale goes to Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, a beef cattle ranch turned animal sanctuary in Texas.

Texas is the largest beef producer in the US, accounting for nearly 15 percent of all cows raised for beef in the country. All Ya’ll says that its snacks are “crafted to minimize environmental impact while offering bold, Texan-inspired flavors that nourish both body and soul.”

Read more: Great British Bake Off Star Launches Vegan Baking Box Kit Range

The benefit of soybeans

Mny-Jhee – stock.adobe.com Soybeans are nutrient-dense and protein-rich

More than three-quarters of soybeans end up as animal feed rather than being eaten by humans. There’s a reason soy is favored as animal feed, and that’s because it’s a highly digestible, nutrient-dense protein-packed crop. These are the same qualities that make it beneficial for humans to eat directly.

In fact, soybeans are considered one of the best sources of plant-based protein. Soy-based meat and milk substitutes are nutritionally comparable to animal-based counterparts. Even those classed as ultra-processed are found to be as healthy as minimally-processed animal products.

Feeding soybeans directly to humans would be far more efficient, using far less land and resources than feeding soy to animals first.

Read more: Company Develops Protein-Based Sugar Alternative