Pizza Hut Delivery storefront Pizza Hut Delivery already offers several vegetarian pizzas with Beyond Meat - Media Credit: Chris Rout / Alamy Stock Photo
Food Headlines Lifestyle

For The First Time Ever, Pizza Hut UK Offers Vegan Cheese For Delivery

Pizza Hut's restaurants have offered vegan cheese for some time, now its delivery locations have caught up

By

2 Minutes Read

It’s official, Pizza Hut Delivery has finally added vegan cheese to the menu.

Back in 2017, Pizza Hut became one of the first fast-food chains in the UK to launch dairy-free cheese. But there was a catch: it was only available from its restaurants, not its delivery locations.

According to the chain’s website, there were concerns over cross-contamination due to the smaller size of its delivery kitchens.

But now it appears to have done a u-turn on that decision. 

The popular company—which started in Kansas in the 1950s but has now grown into one of the world’s largest pizza chains—is offering Violife vegan cheese in all of its UK locations, both dine-in and delivery. 

This means that customers can enjoy the chain’s Beyond Meat pizzas with vegan cheese too. (Previously, they were only available with dairy or without cheese from delivery locations.)

These include the Beyond Italian Style Sausage Supreme, the Beyond Three Meat – which features Beyond Meat’s Italian Style Sausage, Pork Crumble, and Beef Crumble – and the Beyond Beef Sizzler, which comes topped with jalapeños and green chilies.

Brits want more animal-free choices

The vegetarian options are popular with consumers. In fact, since 2019, the chain has seen a 19 percent increase in people choosing meatless pizzas. This reflects a wider shift in the UK.

A YouGov survey from May found that more than a quarter of Brits are thinking about reducing their meat intake. Most are motivated by environmental reasons. (Animal agriculture contributes 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.)

Now, the pizza chain’s delivery customers can follow that up with a move away from dairy too.

Violife’s head of UK & Ireland Victoria Slater said in a statement that the brand, which is based in Greece, is “delighted” to offer its vegan cheese in all Pizza Hut Delivery locations.

She added: “The partnership gives everyone who enjoys the taste of Pizza Hut the opportunity to have a positive impact on the planet by just simply switching out their dairy cheese.”

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

pizza pizza hut vegan cheese violife
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
two pigs look over a fence
Activism
two women talking and looking at a sheet of paper
Activism
heading/latest

trending

Pizza Hut Delivery storefront Food
two women talking and looking at a sheet of paper Activism
A New Vegan Summit Is Coming Next Month, And Everyone’s Invited
Celebrities
Zac Efron Was Just Called Out Over An Advert Featuring A Captive Bear
A pair of Killer Whales (Orcinus orca) performs during a show at Sea World, San Diego, California Activism
SeaWorld Facing Potential Investigation After Orca Fight In San Diego
plant-based baby bels against a green background Alternative Protein
Babybel’s Creators Are Working On A New And Improved Vegan Cheese
Woman eating ice cream on the beach Alternative Protein
Coming Soon: Vegan Ice Cream Made From Chickpeas And Macadamia Nuts
Vegan singer and musician Lizzo smiling wearing a white cowboy hat Celebrities
Lizzo Eats Vegan Chicken Nuggets In ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge
Vegan cheese creator Miyoko Schinner Business
Women-Fronted Vegan Businesses Are Focus Of New Brand And Marketing Firm
a broiler chicken behind bars Culture
Millions Of UK Chickens Are Dying Of Extreme Heat On Factory Farms, Claims New Report
A child smiling and drinking milk with salad and fruit on the table Food
Amid Inflation, Oat Milk Costs Less Than Whole Milk In Germany
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x