Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegan brand Mighty Plants just launched an online frozen food supermarket. The family-owned company says the website is the first of its kind in the UK.

Mighty Plants is the company behind dairy-free avocado ice cream brand Fravocado. Mighty Plants teamed up with various other companies to launch the online store that sells only ethically sourced plant-based food.

Shoppers can find frozen vegan ready meals, ice cream, pizza, meat, eggs, cheese, seafood, and pies, among other items. The Mighty Plants team deliver the groceries to your door.

Sustainable Frozen Food

Mighty Plants was determined to create a service that had a minimal impact on the environment. It points out that frozen products not only stay fresh, but can also reduce food waste. A 2018 study commissioned by UK supermarket chain Iceland found that British families can reduce their waste by 47.5 percent by eating frozen food.

Mighty Plants delivers the frozen vegan items in insulation made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in landfills. It also includes carbon-neutral dry ice.

“A positive future of our planet, its environment, animals, and people is at the centre of everything we do and every decision we make,” Mighty Plants says on its website.