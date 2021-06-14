Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nestlé’s highly-anticipated vegan KitKat launches in the UK today.

The dairy-free chocolate bar, nicknamed KitKat V, was announced earlier this year.

Nestlé’s vegan KitKat

It has been developed by chocolate experts in Nestlé’s confectionery research and development center in York, England.

The bar, which features rice-milk chocolate and KitKat’s iconic wafer, is now available in supermarket giant Sainsbury’s. It retails for just £1.

Alexander von Maillot is Head of Confectionery at Nestlé. He says: “One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we’re delighted to be able to make that wish come true.

“I can’t wait for people to be able to try this amazingly tasty new KitKat. This is a product for everyone who wants a little more plant-based in their life!

“There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat…

“The new KitKat V means chocolate lovers now have a great plant-based option when they have a break.”

‘A delicious vegan alternative’

Louise Barrett, Head of the Nestlé Confectionery Product Technology Center in York added: “Taste was a key factor when developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat.

“We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original chocolate KitKat.”

Should vegans support Nestlé? Read our in-depth feature here