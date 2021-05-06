Reading Time: < 1 minute

Food giant Nestlé is rivaling plant-based milk brand Oatly with the launch of its new pea milk products.

The Swiss conglomerate recently announced the launch of its new brand Wunda.

Nestlé pea milk

Its plant-based milks are made from yellow peas. Moreover, they’re enriched with calcium, as well as vitamins D, B2 and B12.

The Wunda beverages are also carbon neutral from launch and certified by the Carbon Trust.

Nestlé says this is achieved through ‘several measures along the supply chain such as using renewable energy in production, while reducing emissions during distribution’.

For emissions that cannot be eliminated, the brand will invest in ‘high-quality offsetting projects’.

Wunda pea milk will first debut in France, the Netherlands, as well as Portugal. It aims to roll out to other European markets in the future.

In addition to the original recipe, the Wunda range includes unsweetened and chocolate versions.

‘An ideal plant-based alternative to milk’

Moreover, Stefan Palzer is the Chief Technology Officer at Nestlé. He said: “This truly versatile, delicious pea-based beverage is an excellent source of protein and fiber.

“Its great neutral taste, the ability to use it for different applications, and the fact that it is carbon neutral make it an ideal plant-based alternative to milk.”

Palzer then concluded: “Our young intrapreneurs created this great product based on their own consumer needs by leveraging our longstanding expertise in plant-proteins and dairy.”

