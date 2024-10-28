M&S Unveils Vegan Halloween Party Food

Looking for some vegan party food or treats to hand out to kids this Halloween? Marks & Spencer has launched a range that includes popcorn, bao buns, and a scary take on Percy Pig.

Read more: 6 Spooky Vegan Halloween Recipes

Within the M&S “Squeal Deal” range, you’ll find several spooky and seasonally-flavored versions of the retailer’s popular vegan offerings. The Pumpkin Bao Buns are made to look like little pumpkins and are filled with katsu curry. The Zombie Bao Buns have a sticky sweet and sour filling. Within the range you’ll also find Gouliflower Popcorn, which are the Halloween version of the M&S Plant Kitchen breaded cauliflower bites with a spicy buffalo dip.

Read more: Make These Caramel Apples For Your Halloween Party

M&S Halloween-themed Percy Pigs are available at M&S

Among the sweet treats are Made Without Dairy Scare-y Free Munch, a mix of chocolate-covered honeycomb, raisins, rice-biscuit balls and vegan marshmallows. You can also tuck into some Freaky Frankenstein Faces, which are sweet and smoky barbecue crackers. Alternatively, you can try the Percy Pig Petrifying Party Fruit Gums, a Halloween twist on the Percy Pig gums made with real fruit juice.

Read More: M&S Confirms Major Changes To Plant Kitchen Range