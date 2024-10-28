X
M&S Unveils Vegan Halloween Party Food

M&S has created Halloween versions of some of its popular vegan products

A packet of M&S pumpkin bao buns in front of a black halloween background with cobwebs M&S is offering a range of Halloween-themed vegan snacks - Media Credit: M&S/Adobe Stock

Looking for some vegan party food or treats to hand out to kids this Halloween? Marks & Spencer has launched a range that includes popcorn, bao buns, and a scary take on Percy Pig.

Within the M&S “Squeal Deal” range, you’ll find several spooky and seasonally-flavored versions of the retailer’s popular vegan offerings. The Pumpkin Bao Buns are made to look like little pumpkins and are filled with katsu curry. The Zombie Bao Buns have a sticky sweet and sour filling. Within the range you’ll also find Gouliflower Popcorn, which are the Halloween version of the M&S Plant Kitchen breaded cauliflower bites with a spicy buffalo dip.

A packet of Halloween-themed vegan-friendly sweets Percy Pigs
M&S Halloween-themed Percy Pigs are available at M&S

Among the sweet treats are Made Without Dairy Scare-y Free Munch, a mix of chocolate-covered honeycomb, raisins, rice-biscuit balls and vegan marshmallows. You can also tuck into some Freaky Frankenstein Faces, which are sweet and smoky barbecue crackers. Alternatively, you can try the Percy Pig Petrifying Party Fruit Gums, a Halloween twist on the Percy Pig gums made with real fruit juice.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

