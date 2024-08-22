Milkadamia Launches Flat Pack Oat Milk, Cuts Waste By 94 Percent

Dairy-free brand Milkadamia has launched a new “flat pack” oat milk product, significantly cutting the product’s weight and reducing accompanying packaging waste.

Best known for its macadamia milk namesake, Milkadamia’s new Flat Pack Organic Oat Milk features proprietary “2D printed” sheets made from oat milk concentrate instead. Customers can then either blend the desired amount with water or soak them overnight.

In what Milkadamia says is the “first and only” flat pack milk in the US, the brand’s new product cuts weight by 85 percent and packaging by a considerable 94 percent, reducing packaging waste and making transportation easier and lower impact.

“We’re redefining industry innovation by significantly cutting packaging waste and carbon emissions,” said Milkadamia CEO Jim Richards in a statement.

Reducing waste with flat pack oat milk

Milkadamia Each Milkadamia Flat Pack Organic Oat Milk product contains eight sheets of concentrated oat paste to make approximately half a gallon of milk

Many plant milk cartons are made from a blend of paper, plastic, and aluminum, making them challenging to recycle successfully. A 2022 poll by the WWF and Corona Insights found that around 84 percent of Americans believe reusing and recycling could help keep plastic and other waste out of oceans and landfills.

Milkadamia describes its packaging reduction as “pre-cycling,” which shifts the focus from post-consumer waste management to a “proactive reduction” at the production stage.

Milkadamia’s Flat Pack Organic Oat Milk will debut at media company New Hope Network’s Newtopia Now trade show from August 25 to 28 in Denver, Colorado. Each pack contains eight sheets of oat concentrate to make around half a gallon (just over 2.25 liters) of milk.

The product is already available for retail distribution with an anticipated roll-out on shelves in January 2025. Existing Milkadamia products are widely available both online and in-store.

