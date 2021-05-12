Reading Time: < 1 minute

50-year-old meat company NOBLE Jerky has gone vegan and witnessed its profits soar amid COVID-19.

The brand shifted away from animal products three years ago to create more sustainable plant-based jerky and other vegan products.

It closed 2020 with a staggering 70 percent increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

Meat company goes vegan

Stefan Urbani is the Co-Founder of NOBLE Jerky. In a statement sent to PBN, he said the brand realized raising animals for food production wasn’t sustainable.

“We took our three generations of meat drying technical knowledge, along with new developments in plant-based proteins, to deliver people the ultimate sustainable plant-based protein that tastes just like a top-quality beef-jerky,” Urbani added

“Today, clients everywhere can purchase our novel products directly via our site.

“We feel truly excited about relentlessly providing individuals with healthy vegan options. And, to help them see that a plant-based diet doesn’t have to be difficult.”

Plant-based jerky

The company offers a wide range of plant-based jerky included Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Chipotle, and Sticky Hickory.

Its products are completely GMO-free and contain up to 14g of protein per serving.

Moreover, compared to its regular beef counterpart, NOBLE Jerky uses less water, less land, and generates a ‘fraction of the carbon emissions’.

