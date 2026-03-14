Man Ate Only Potatoes For 60 Days. Here’s What Happened To His Health

Potatoes rarely get credit as a health food, yet a real-world experiment highlighted in a recent video sheds new light on the humble staple. In a breakdown of striking potato diet experiment findings, Plant Based Science London explored what happened when a businessman ate nothing but potatoes for two months and tracked his health before and after. The potato-only diet results surprised many viewers and challenged long-standing assumptions about this widely misunderstood food.

Plant Based Science London is a YouTube channel focused on simplifying nutrition research and presenting the evidence behind plant-based eating in an accessible way. Its mission is to condense scientific findings into short, digestible videos that highlight the health effects of plant foods, often using real case studies to bring the science to life.

Read more: From Side Dish to Superfood: White Potatoes Are Making a Comeback

In this video, the channel examines an experiment carried out by Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington State Potato Commission, who set out to demonstrate just how nutritious potatoes can be.

Why he chose to live on potatoes alone

Voigt’s goal was not weight loss or a publicity stunt alone. He wanted to counter negative perceptions of potatoes and show they can sustain health, at least for a limited period.

As the video explains, he undertook the experiment specifically to prove a point about the nutritional value of the crop he represents. The narrator quotes Voigt’s aim: “He wanted to show people that potatoes are so healthy that you could live off them alone for an extended period of time without any negative impact on your health.”

To test this idea, Voigt ate roughly 20 potatoes a day, consuming about 2,200 calories to maintain his weight. He avoided toppings such as butter, cheese, chili, or sour cream, occasionally using herbs, seasonings, or small amounts of oil for cooking.

The diet ran from October 1st, 2010, to November 29th, 2010.

Why potatoes are more nutritious than many assume

One reason the experiment worked as well as it did is the nutrient profile of potatoes themselves. The video highlights that a single potato provides a substantial portion of daily vitamin C needs, along with potassium, fiber, and B vitamins. Potatoes also contain meaningful amounts of protein.

Despite this, potatoes often face criticism for their glycemic index and perceived links to blood sugar spikes or metabolic disease. Plant Based Science London notes that these concerns frequently stem from studies of heavily processed potato products rather than whole, minimally prepared potatoes.

The bloodwork and health improvements

YouTube / Plant Based Science London After 60 days of eating only potatoes, Chris Voigt lost 21 pounds and saw major improvements in cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood sugar

The most striking part of the story is what happened to Voigt’s health markers over the two months.

According to the video, he lost 21 pounds, even though weight loss was not his goal. More importantly, several cardiovascular and metabolic markers improved significantly: his total cholesterol dropped by 67 points, triglycerides fell by 60 points, LDL cholesterol decreased by 58 points, and blood glucose dropped by 10 points. These changes meant his risk factors for heart disease and diabetes declined over the course of the experiment.

The financial impact was also notable. Eating potatoes primarily reduced his food costs to about $11 per week, underscoring how affordable whole plant foods can be.

What the experiment does and does not prove

Plant Based Science London stresses that the takeaway is not that people should adopt a single-food diet. The narrator explains, “whilst an all potato diet is not recommended long term, it does show that in spite of all that bad press, potatoes are a nutritious and healthy food.”

This nuance matters. A varied diet remains essential for obtaining the full spectrum of nutrients, but the potato-only diet results demonstrate that whole plant foods often have far greater nutritional value than their reputation suggests.

For viewers, the experiment serves as a reminder that simple foods, prepared without heavy processing, can support health in ways many people underestimate.

For more plant-based health and nutrition content, check out Plant Based Science London’s YouTube channel.

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