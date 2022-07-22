Soon, Londoners Will Be Able To Order Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Pizzas

Londoners will soon be able to order plant-based pizzas topped with vegan cheese and Impossible Foods’ meatless nuggets.

London pizza chain NXT LVL PZA, which claims to deliver “secretly vegan pizzas,” has teamed up with California-based brand Impossible Foods to create a nugget-topped pie.



For a limited time only, The Golden Nug pizza will feature Impossible Foods’ chicken-style nuggets. NXT LVL PZA says the option is a “UK first.”

To celebrate the partnership, as well as NXT LVL PZA’s new kitchen in Hackney Wick, the two brands are having a launch party on July 28. It will be hosted by Fat Gay Vegan.

‘Redefining fast food’

To ensure the event is as low-waste as possible, sauces will be served in compostable seaweed-based packets. The packaging is made by London startup Notpla.

According to Fabio Matticoli, NXT LVL PZA’s founder and CEO, the company wants to “redefine fast food.”

“I believe we share similar values with Impossible Foods and Notpla when it comes to building a more sustainable, scalable food system and a healthier planet,” he added. “This collaboration makes perfect sense.”



Those who attend the launch event will be the first to try the new nugget-topped pizza. But it will be available for delivery and collection after July 28.

All ticket sales from the pizza party will go to the local food kitchen nonprofit Made In Hackney, which donates plant-based meals to those in need. Get yours here.