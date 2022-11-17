 Are Jelly Babies Vegan? What You Need To Know About The Sweets
Are Jelly Babies suitable for vegans or vegetarians? Are Jelly Babies suitable for vegans or vegetarians? - Media Credit: Richard Watkins / Alamy Stock Photo
Food Lifestyle

Are Jelly Babies Vegan? What You Need To Know About The Sweets

Do Jelly Babies contain animal-derived ingredients like gelatin?

By

3 Minutes Read

Going vegan is a learning curve for everyone, and many people have no idea that a number of popular sweets like Jelly Babies may not plant-based or vegetarian. 

The question of whether Jelly Babies are vegan skyrocketed into public consciousness in November 2022. During an episode of popular ITV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, contestant Boy George was shown apparently eating the sweets in the camp. 

It had previously been claimed that he’d be following a vegan diet on the show, leading many to question his decision to eat them.

“Well Jelly Babies are not vegetarian or vegan friendly. Why is boy George eating them?”, one person wrote. “Is Boy George vegan? If so why is he eating Jelly Babies?”, added another. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Jelly Babies on a plant-based diet. 

Non-vegan sweets Jelly Babies
Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo Jelly Babies have been a hugely popular sweet for many years in the UK

Are Jelly Babies vegan?

Original Jelly Babies, the candy made by Maynards Bassets in the UK, are not vegan or vegetarian. 

This is because they contain gelatin, which is generally made from the hides and bones of animals like pigs or cows. 

Jelly Babies were originally launched in 1918 as “Peace Babies” to mark the end of the First World War. After disappearing during Second World War rationing, they re-emerged in the 1950s. Due to the fact that they’re such an iconic sweet, many people may be disappointed that they aren’t vegan-friendly. 

Luckily, though, there are a vegan-friendly brands that have made their own versions of Jelly Babies. 

Pigs are among the animals used to make gelatin
Adobe Stock Pigs are among the animals used to make gelatin

Can you get vegan Jelly Babies?

There are plenty of similar vegan candy options available. Shoppers in the UK can get a sweet called “Blue Babies,” which are vegan and look like Jelly Babies. These also come with a fizzy coating. 

Holland and Barrett also sell peach-flavored “Tasty Mates,” which are free from animal products.

Some major jelly sweet brands are now entirely vegan due to consumer demand for animal-free products. Jamie Laing’s Candy Kittens line is a notable example.

What other sweets aren’t vegan?

A number of other popular sweets also contain gelatin, marking them as unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians. 

These include most Haribo products, many Marshmallows, and Fruitella. 

Some sweets may also contain other non-vegan ingredients like beeswax (derived from bees), lactose, or casein (both of which are from cow’s milk). 

You should always check the label or contact the manufacturer if you’re not sure. 

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

candy dessert gelatin jelly babies sweets
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

A man eating a sandwich by London Bridge - London has been named the most vegan-friendly city Headlines
London Crowned The Most Vegan-Friendly City In The World
3 minutes to read
  • comment 0
A member of the THIS team carrying the Sunflowers painting into Amsterdam's Van Gogh museum Alternative Protein
a vegan turkey breast Food
Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo

This website is hosted Green - checked by thegreenwebfoundation.org

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x