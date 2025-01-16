Minus Coffee Launches Vanilla Oat Milk Latte Made Without Coffee Beans

Minus Coffee has launched an instant vanilla oat milk latte drink made with upcycled plant-based ingredients instead of traditional coffee beans.

The San Francisco-based company combines date and grape seeds to create a traditional-tasting coffee drink, with notes of berries and dark chocolate. The oat milk base for the new Minus Instant Latte “provides creaminess” with a vegan-friendly recipe.

Minus Coffee says its new drink is designed to “fuel your day” consistently by combining just 50mg of caffeine (half the amount found in an average cup of coffee) with six grams of plant protein, which can help to smooth out the peaks and troughs of caffeine consumption.

The latte also includes L-Theanine, an inessential amino acid that the company says will help to keep people “alert and focused” without jitters, brain fog, or mood swings.

“In a world where women’s health is often overlooked, Minus Instant Latte was created for women by women,” said Maricel Saenz, CEO and founder of Minus Coffee. “For years, I noticed the effects caffeine was having on my mind and body – unbalanced cortisol spikes, energy crashes, and lingering anxiety jitters. I didn’t need to give up my favorite ritual – I just needed to reimagine it.”

Coffee minus the beans

Minus Coffee Minus Coffee’s new instant beverage is gluten-free, dairy-free, and suitable for vegans

Large-scale coffee production negatively impacts the environment, and a single kilogram of beans produces around 28.5kg of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). It’s one of the most traded commodities, and humans drink approximately 2 billion cups per day.

Coffee is also extremely susceptible to the changing climate, and some experts have suggested that the two main strains of coffee – arabica and canephora – could go extinct by 2050. Around 60 percent of the remaining wild strains would also be jeopardized.

Minus Coffee says that by using a beanless, upcycled formula for its Minus Instant Latte it produces 86 percent fewer carbon emissions, requires 92 percent less land, and consumes 94 percent less water than traditional beans. Over 90 percent of the company’s upcycled ingredients are also sourced within the US, minimizing its footprint even more.

The Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte is available from the Minus Coffee website. It costs USD $35 for 10 275g servings, with a 15 percent discount when you subscribe.

