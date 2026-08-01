6 Homemade Salad Dressing Recipes To Kick Off Spring

If store-bought dressings have been getting the job done but not really impressing you, these homemade salad dressing recipes might be what brings your salads back to life. According to Nisha Vora, swapping store-bought for fresh, DIY dressing is super simple and can transform even the most basic salad into an unforgettable meal.

Vora, known for her YouTube channel Rainbow Plant Life, is a Harvard graduate and former corporate lawyer who left her legal career to focus on plant-based cooking. Today, she’s one of the most trusted vegan creators online, known for breaking down techniques in a way that feels accessible to viewers. In a recent video, she walks us through six homemade salad dressing recipes, showing not just how to make them, but how to pair them for maximum flavor. As she puts it, “One of the easiest ways to become a better home cook is to make your own salad dressing.”

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From bright vinaigrettes to creamy, blended options, each dressing brings something different to the table.

Red wine vinaigrette with arugula and fennel salad

Vora starts with a classic that proves why simple works. This red wine vinaigrette leans on pantry staples but still delivers a layered flavor. Lemon juice adds brightness, Dijon mustard brings a “zippy tang” while helping emulsify the dressing, and garlic and oregano deepen the flavor.

The result is balanced, not too thick or thin, and incredibly versatile. Vora notes, “The flavor is pretty universal,” making it easy to pair with everyday greens.

She recommends tossing it with arugula, shaved fennel, sliced pears or apples, and toasted walnuts. The peppery greens and sweet fruit play well with the dressing’s acidity, creating a well-rounded, go-to salad.

Creamy balsamic vinaigrette with shaved Brussels sprout salad

YouTube / Rainbow Plant Life This creamy dressing is made with Modena balsamic, Dijon mustard, shallots, and maple syrup

Next, Vora upgrades a staple with a creamy balsamic version that leans richer and more complex. Using a good-quality balsamic is key, ideally one from Modena, Italy, for better texture and flavor.

She prefers a lighter oil ratio than traditional recipes, explaining she likes her dressings “bright and zesty and fresh” rather than overly oily. The addition of shallots and garlic gives it depth, while Dijon and maple syrup balance sharpness.

Because of its thicker texture, this dressing pairs best with sturdier greens. Vora suggests shaved Brussels sprouts with tart apples, toasted hazelnuts, and parsley, where the creamy texture can cling to every bite.

Miso-sesame dressing with cabbage slaw

This dressing shifts gears with bold, umami-rich flavors inspired by East Asian ingredients. White miso and soy sauce create a savory base, while rice vinegar adds acidity and sesame oil brings a nutty richness.

Vora describes it as “umami, salty, sweet, tangy, all of the good things,” and it shows in how versatile it is.

She uses it most often in a crunchy slaw with cabbage, carrots, and herbs like cilantro or Thai basil, finished with roasted peanuts or cashews. For something more filling, she recommends adding avocado and baked tofu to turn it into a full meal.

Creamy basil-jalapeño dressing with romaine and summer vegetables

This is where these homemade salad dressing recipes start to feel very indulgent. Built on soaked cashews, this dressing is thick, creamy, and herb-forward, with basil providing freshness.

The jalapeño adds heat, but Vora makes it approachable. She explains, “That’s where all of the heat lives,” referring to the seeds and membranes, which can be removed to control spice. For those who want more kick, you can add them back gradually and taste as you go.

Aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, is the standout ingredient here. When blended, it creates a light, airy texture that gives the dressing a subtle frothiness.

She pairs it with romaine or Little Gem lettuce, plus bell peppers, red onion, sunflower seeds, and charred corn in summer for a vibrant, textured salad.

Citrus-date dressing with endive and beet salad

For something naturally sweet and bright, Vora turns to dates instead of liquid sweeteners. They not only add sweetness but also help “cream-ify” the dressing when blended.

Citrus zest and juice bring freshness, while spices like cumin and coriander add warmth and complexity. The result is a thick, slightly sweet dressing with a sunny, citrus-forward profile.

Vora pairs this with a more refined salad: endive leaves, shaved fennel, raw beets, fresh citrus segments, and roasted pistachios. It’s a mix of bitter, sweet, and crunchy elements that feel elevated but still easy to assemble.

Lemon-tahini dressing with kale and roasted chickpeas

Finally, Vora shares a staple she uses regularly. “I make this one at least twice a month,” she says, highlighting just how practical this dressing is.

Tahini gives it a creamy, nutty base, while lemon juice adds sharpness that “instantly wake[s] up any salad.” Apple cider vinegar adds a subtle fruity note, making the flavor more layered.

She pairs it with kale and romaine, roasted chickpeas, walnuts, and sauerkraut. The combination is simple but nutrient-dense, with plenty of texture and tang.

Across all six recipes, Vora shows that homemade salad dressing recipes are less about strict formulas and more about balance. Whether you want something light and acidic or rich and creamy, small tweaks like adjusting oil ratios, controlling spice, or adding ingredients like aquafaba can completely change the outcome.

The bigger takeaway is clear: once you start making your own dressings, it’s hard to go back.

Find more of Vora’s plant-based recipes on her website or YouTube channel.

Read more: Sweet Potato Salad With Tahini Dressing