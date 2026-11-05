This High-Protein Vegan Sandwich Costs $3 And Tastes Like Comfort Food

With grocery prices squeezing household budgets, finding meals that are both affordable and nutritious can feel like a daunting challenge. That’s why this high-protein vegan sandwich from content creator Merle O’Neal really stands out. It costs around $3 per serving, delivers an impressive 35 grams of protein, and relies on pantry-friendly ingredients rather than expensive meat alternatives. In a recent YouTube video, O’Neal shares how she developed the recipe after several failed attempts before finally landing on a sandwich that was cheap, hearty, and genuinely crave-worthy.

O’Neal is known for creating approachable vegan recipes and food experiments on her YouTube channel. In this video, she focuses on something many people are looking for right now: maximum flavor and nutrition without spending a fortune. The result is a high-protein vegan sandwich inspired by sloppy joes, combining textured vegetable protein (TVP), lentils, caramelized onions, and a tangy homemade sauce.

Read more: How To Make Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes

Why caramelized onions make all the difference

For more of Merle O’Neal’s vegan recipes and food experiments, visit her YouTube channel.

O’Neal begins by tackling what she considers one of the recipe’s most important components: caramelized onions.

Rather than rushing the process, she emphasizes patience. As she explains, caramelization is less about cooking onions and more about transforming them. The goal is to slowly remove water while concentrating the onions’ natural sugars.

“We’re not just cooking them,” O’Neal says. “We’re removing the water content, and we’re concentrating the sugar that is innate to an onion.”

She cooks the onions in vegan butter and olive oil with a small pinch of salt to help draw out moisture. Throughout the video, O’Neal walks viewers through the different stages, from softening to browning and finally deep caramelization. If the pan becomes too dry, she recommends adding a splash of water and continuing the process rather than increasing the heat.

The onions take time, but they become one of the recipe’s biggest flavor boosters. Later in the video, O’Neal calls them “such a flavor hack.”

Turning TVP into something worth craving

TVP often gets a bad reputation among home cooks. Many people find its texture and flavor unappealing, something O’Neal readily acknowledges.

“I know you hear TVP and you’re like, ‘Goodbye,'” she jokes.

Instead of avoiding the ingredient, she demonstrates techniques that dramatically improve it. TVP forms the protein-rich foundation of the sandwich, while lentils help stretch the mixture further, increase fiber, and keep costs low.

After rehydrating the TVP in salted boiling water, O’Neal takes an additional step that she says many people skip. She thoroughly rinses the rehydrated TVP before pressing out as much moisture as possible.

“This is the final step in taking the cardboard flavor out of TVP,” she says.

The rinsing and pressing process helps remove unwanted flavors while preparing the TVP for the next stage.

Building texture before building flavor

YouTube / Merle O'Neal Slow-cooked caramelized onions add sweetness and intense flavor to this recipe

One of O’Neal’s biggest lessons is that texture matters just as much as seasoning.

Once drained, the TVP goes into a hot pan with oil, where it is browned and crisped before any sauce is added. This creates deeper flavor through browning while removing the soft, sponge-like texture that many people dislike.

“You want to treat it like ground meat,” O’Neal explains.

As the TVP cooks, it develops crispy edges alongside softer pieces. O’Neal points out that this contrast creates a more satisfying final product. The cooked lentils and caramelized onions are then added back into the pan, forming the base of the sandwich filling.

The combination also improves the nutritional profile. While the TVP contributes most of the protein, the lentils add fiber and help create a more balanced meal.

A simple sloppy joe-inspired sauce

With the filling prepared, O’Neal turns her attention to the sauce.

Rather than following a strict traditional sloppy joe recipe, she focuses on achieving four key flavor elements: sweet, tangy, savory, and rich. Ketchup provides sweetness and tomato flavor, while mustard, tomato paste, soy sauce, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper help round out the mixture.

She encourages viewers to adjust the amount of sauce to suit their preferences. Some may prefer a looser, saucier filling, while others might want a mixture that holds together more easily inside the sandwich bun.

Once combined, the sauce coats the TVP, lentils, and onions, creating a filling that looks remarkably similar to a classic sloppy joe.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Vegan Comfort Food Recipes

A cheap meal that doesn’t taste cheap

When O’Neal finally tastes the finished sandwich, she is visibly impressed by the results.

“It shouldn’t taste as good as it does for the price,” she says earlier in the video.

The combination of sweet sauce, savory filling, and deeply caramelized onions creates a meal that feels far more indulgent than its modest cost suggests. O’Neal says the lentils blend seamlessly into the mixture, while the TVP provides the hearty texture people expect from a sloppy joe.

“This is insane,” she says after taking a bite. “Savory, sweet.”

She serves her sandwich with pickle chips, though she notes that coleslaw and other toppings would work just as well.

For anyone searching for a high-protein vegan sandwich that won’t strain their grocery budget, O’Neal’s recipe offers a compelling solution. It requires a little patience, particularly when it comes to caramelizing onions, but the payoff is a filling, protein-rich meal that delivers comfort food flavors for about the price of a cup of coffee.

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