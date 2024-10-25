Why Is This Fruit Going Viral On TikTok?

Over the last year, a round purple fruit known as “the queen of fruits” has been gaining prominence on social media.

Mangosteen, which is native to Southeast Asia, consists of a thick, purple rind that encloses a white, segmented pulp. A quick search of the fruit on TikTok pulls up numerous videos showcasing the fruit in all its glory, some of which have millions of views.

Its social media popularity has led to skyrocketing demand for mangosteen in the USA and many other countries. The global mangosteen market was valued at USD $326 million in 2022, and it’s been forecast to grow to $658 million by 2030 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.6 percent. But why is mangosteen so popular? And what does it taste like? Here’s everything you need to know about this increasingly lucrative fruit.

What is mangosteen, and why is it so popular?

Adobe Stock Mangosteen is known for its bright white flesh and purple case

Mangosteen, also known as Garcinia mangostana, is a tropical fruit that’s often referred to as the “queen of fruits.” It earned this title because of a rumor that the UK’s Queen Victoria (who ruled from 1837 until 1901) loved them so much that she offered a knighthood to anyone who would bring some to her. Today, mangosteen is renowned around the world for its distinctive taste and appearance.

The taste of mangosteen is often described as a perfect balance between sweet and tangy. Its bright white, juicy flesh is divided into segments, similar to a mandarin orange, and offers a delicate flavor with hints of peach, lychee, and citrus. The texture is tender and slightly fibrous, making it melt in your mouth.

“It’s an emotion, if you eat you will understand,” one mangosteen farmer based in Kerala, India, said of the fruit.

TikTok is filled with videos of people trying mangosteen for the first time. Influencers are touting it as a hidden gem in the fruit world, emphasizing its taste and supposed health benefits. Videos also often demonstrate the satisfying process of cracking open the fruit’s thick purple rind to reveal the flesh segments inside.

Where can you buy mangosteen?

As its prominence on TikTok grows, so too does demand for it all over the world. Prior to 2007, it was actually illegal to import mangosteen from Asia into the US, but the country is now bringing in a huge – and growing – quantity each year. Mangosteen is still relatively niche in the US market, but it’s becoming increasingly easy to find in shops. It’s available to buy from a number of online retailers, and it’s also stocked in Whole Foods Market and some Asian supermarkets.

Mangosteen does, however, come at a price. A kilo of mangosteen can cost around $80 in the US, and supply is increasingly struggling to keep up with demand.

Where is mangosteen grown?

Adobe Stock Mangosteen trees require warm and humid climates to grow

Mangosteen trees require a warm and humid climate to grow. The soil also needs to be slightly acidic. Countries that grow mangosteen include Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. There is also limited production outside Asia, including in Puerto Rico (though this country often produces mangosteen for domestic use, and does not ship abroad).

According to Business Insider, farmers in India are going to extreme lengths to grow more mangosteen, including clearing their farms of other produce to make way for it. It takes up to 10 years for a mangosteen tree to bear fruit, meaning we could see a boom of mangosteens in the next decade as more farmers shift towards the fruit.

What are the health benefits of mangosteen?

Mangosteen is regarded as highly nutritious, and is rich in B vitamins and vitamin C. It also contains minerals including copper, manganese, and magnesium. It’s also rich in antioxidants, particularly xanthones, which are known for their possible anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

