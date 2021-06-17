Reading Time: < 1 minute

Michelin star restaurant Eleven Madison Park has witnessed its waitlist exceed 15,000 after turning its food menu vegan*.

The New York eatery announced it was ditching meat and seafood from its fine-dining experience as it prepared to reopen its doors on June 10.

‘It’s time to redefine luxury’

Chef Daniel Humm made the announcement in a blog post, where he vowed every dish will be free from animal products.

He said the restaurant will use ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, fungi, grains, and more, to create dishes with the ‘same level of flavor’ than before.

“It’s time to redefine luxury as an experience that serves a higher purpose and maintains a genuine connection to the community,” Humm wrote.

“A restaurant experience is about more than what’s on the plate. We’re thrilled to share the incredible possibilities of plant-based cuisine while deepening our connection to our homes; both our city and our planet.”

Eleven Madison park waiting list

Now the restaurant has opened, it is offering a tasting menu for $335 per person. It also offers a bar tasting menu of six courses for $175 per person.

However, Bloomberg reports the waitlist for diners is more than 15,000 people long – stretching until July.

Dishes include a caviar-style tonburi with baby lettuce and peas; eggplant with tomato and coriander, served with summer beans and corn; and summer squash with marinated tofu.

*EMP says it will continue offering guests cow’s milk and honey for coffee and tea