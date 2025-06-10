Jennifer Lawrence, known for running the Cashews and Carrots YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing her day of plant-based and gluten-free meals. The video shows what she eats in a day, from breakfast to dessert, with recipes that are both simple and family-friendly.

The video features a range of plant-based, gluten-free meals that are easy to make and nourishing. Each recipe is also suitable for those with celiac disease, like her daughter. Lawrence ensures every meal is either gluten-free or can be easily adjusted. This video offers inspiration for anyone looking to build balanced meals using whole foods.

Breakfast: green smoothie with frozen kale

Lawrence starts the day with a green smoothie. She says she isn’t always a smoothie person but craves them more when the weather turns warm. Her favorite trick? Freezing kale to help hide its flavor. “If you freeze your kale, you can’t taste it in your smoothies,” she explains. The smoothie includes kale, banana, pineapple, and plant-based milk. It’s a quick and refreshing way to get greens in first thing in the morning.

Lunch: nourish bowl with roasted lentils

For lunch, she prepares a colorful bowl built around roasted lentils. While she doesn’t always love lentils, she finds them more enjoyable when roasted. The bowl includes sweet potato, roasted broccoli, and her homemade green goddess sauce. She skips grains like quinoa because she plans to eat noodles later for dinner.

Snack: watermelon slices

In the afternoon, Lawrence prepares a simple snack of fresh watermelon for herself and her daughter. “I love the summer and spring for a lot of reasons but the main reason is because of the juicy watermelon,” she shares. The watermelon is hydrating, rich in vitamins, and easy to prepare – a perfect mid-afternoon option.

Dinner: stir-fry with tofu, rice noodles, and homemade miso sauce

YouTube/ Cashews and Carrots This stir fry is a simple dish that makes gluten-free cooking look easy

Dinner is a quick weeknight stir-fry using tofu, rice noodles, red bell pepper, and edamame with a homemade miso sauce. Lawrence recommends adding broccoli or mushrooms to boost the flavor, even though she didn’t have them on hand this time.

Dessert: vegan snickers bars

Before dinner, she prepares dessert – homemade vegan Snickers bars made with dates, peanut butter, peanuts, sea salt, and melted chocolate. After setting them in the fridge, she adds extra peanuts on top. These treats are her favorite part of the day. “If you try nothing else of the recipes that I am going to post from this video, try these,” she says. They’re easy to make and popular with guests.

This day of eating highlights a variety of easy, plant-based gluten-free meals that are full of flavor and easy to prepare ahead.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the Cashews and Carrots YouTube Channel.

