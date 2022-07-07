Disneyland Paris' sleeping beauty castle Disneyland Paris welcomes millions of visitors every year - Media Credit: Saturnino Perez Garrido | Adobe Stock
Disneyland Paris Partners With Beyond Meat To Offer Meatless Option For Every Meal it Serves

Beyond Meat is now the official plant-based meat partner of Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has partnered with Beyond Meat to increase its plant-based food offering.

The California-based vegan meat brand is now the theme park’s Official Plant-Based Meat Partner. It already has major partnerships with chains like McDonald’s and KFC

Chefs will use the brand’s products to offer a vegetarian option for every meal it serves on-site ⁠— from its hotels to its park restaurants.

A ‘true milestone’

Jord Oostdam, Beyond Meat’s general manager for EMEA, called Disneyland Paris a “beloved and iconic brand” that shares the plant-based company’s vision for a “better future.”

The meat industry is detrimental to the planet. High greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water pollution are just a few of the environmental crises that it significantly contributes to.

However, research suggests that plant-based food is better. A study commissioned by Beyond Meat found that its beef-like, plant-based Beyond Burger generates 90 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than a beef burger. It also uses 93 percent less land and requires 46 percent less energy.

Oostdam added that offering Beyond Meat at Disneyland is a “true milestone” for the brand.

The theme park is one of Europe’s most popular destinations, welcoming millions of tourists every year. It’s likely that many of those will be seeking more plant-based options. One study, released last year, found that nearly of Europeans are eating less meat now.

“As more consumers gravitate towards flexitarian diets, we’re looking forward to surprising and delighting Disneyland Paris’ guests with our plant-based meat offerings that taste just as great as conventional meat and can help make a positive impact,” said Oostdam.  

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food.

