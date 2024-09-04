Dairylea Finally Launches Plant-Based Dunkers

Dairylea is launching a plant-based version of its iconic Dunkers in UK supermarkets.

The British brand makes a range of meat and dairy-based snacks and lunch items for kids. Its Dairylea Dunkers consist of crunchy garlic and onion flavor tubes alongside a cheesy dip.

Dairylea Plant-Based Dunkers are similar to the original, but with a coconut oil-based dip in place of dairy. The product features all animal-free ingredients, but it may not be suitable for allergy sufferers due to risk of cross contamination (find out more about what “may contain milk” means here).

Where to find Dairylea Dunkers

We don’t yet know when the Plant-Based Dunkers will be released. It’s been confirmed, however, that they will be available in Morrisons, and they are currently listed as “out of stock” online. It isn’t clear if they will available at any other supermarkets, but Plant Based News has reached out to Dairylea for more information.

Vegan Food UK shared the news to Instagram, where people rushed to comment their excitement at the launch. “Been waiting for this for 5 years,” wrote one, while another added: “Silly happy about this.”

Adobe Stock There is growing demand for dairy alternatives in the UK

Some commenters also called on Dairylea to launch a vegan version of its “Lunchables,” a lunchbox product which consists of ham, cheese, and biscuits.

Demand for dairy-free products is soaring in the UK, with a growing number of people moving away from traditional milk and cheese products over ethical, environmental, and health concerns.

