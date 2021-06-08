Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Burger King outlet has turned its menu completely meat-free for a limited time.

One store in Cologne, Germany has opened what it describes as the world’s first plant-based* Burger King Restaurant.

Meat-free Burger King

From June 7-June 11, the store will exclusively sell meatless versions of its signature Whopper and Chicken Royale burgers, as well as plant-based nuggets.

This follows the chain’s partnership with vegan meat brand The Vegetarian Butcher.

Moreover, according to The Express, all German Burger Kings will debut a vegan alternative to mayonnaise this month.

Plant-based

In the UK, Burger King has predicted 50 percent of its menu will be plant-based by 2031.

The chain’s CEO Alasdair Murdoch made the comments earlier this year in an interview with i.

He said: “When we bring in a plant-based product… There’s probably an equal and opposite reaction where we are taking something else off.

“Are there going to be fewer meat products? Ultimately, you would say yes.”

Murdoch also predicted that ‘within a decade’ half of the UK chain’s menu could be plant-based. And, that the amount of beef chain sells ‘as a proportion of our total sales is reducing’.

*While all meat served during the meat-free takeover is vegan. Some items may contain cheese and mayonnaise.