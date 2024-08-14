You Can Now Order Bottled Oat Latte On Your Milk Round

Vegan brand Oato has announced the launch of a new bottled oat latte drink to British milk round company Modern Milkman.

The drink, named Caffè Latte by Oato, is a mix of Oato’s fresh oat drink and coffee, plus vanilla and caramel flavors. Made in Lancashire, Oato uses 100 percent British oats and filtered water.

Oato specializes in fresh oat milk. One of the company’s USPs is that the product comes in traditional glass bottles reminiscent of dairy milk rounds. Earlier this year, the brand also launched fresh oat milk in a cow milk-style carton to Waitrose.

While Modern Milkman isn’t a vegan company, it has previously collaborated with Oato to deliver dairy-free alternatives to homes across the UK. The latest latte offering adds to its growing collection, which also includes strawberry oat milk and chocolate oat milk.

DragonImages – stock.adobe.com Milk rounds are getting more vegan-friendly

“At Oato, we are constantly developing new flavours with our classic fresh Oato,” Oato founder Carl Hopwood said in a statement. “Since our inception in 2019, we have been complimented on our taste alongside coffee. We wanted a ready-to-drink oat latte available for our long-standing customers on the British milk round Modern Milkman.”

Demand for oat milk in the UK

Dairy-free milk is soaring in popularity in the UK. Oat milk is the most popular type, having overtaken almond milk back in 2021.

It’s thought that around 20 percent of Brits drink oat milk. As well as being a popular alternative with vegans and those on lactose-free diets, oat milk has gained significant popularity among meat-eaters and vegetarians for its taste alone. Oat milk is renowned for its creamy taste that’s often thought to pair well with tea and coffee.

The fact that oat milk is available in milk rounds demonstrates just how mainstream its becoming. According to Modern Milkman, the collaboration with Oato aligns with its mission to “deliver fresh, sustainable, and delicious products straight to our customers’ doorsteps.”

