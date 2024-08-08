X
Food Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Cooler Temperatures Could Make Blood Oranges Even Healthier

Keeping blood oranges cool could boost their nutritional profile

By

3 Minutes Read

A selection of blood oranges, including a close-up of one split in two Cooling blood oranges immediately after harvest could enhance their nutrition - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study finds that cool postharvest storage temperatures can affect the nutritional benefits of blood oranges, along with their firmness and overall appearance.

Read more: Orange Juice Crisis: Makers Seek Alternative Fruits As Prices Soar

Food Chemistry Advances published the new study last month. It investigates how a cooler temperature positively affects “useful health-promoting compounds” such as anthocyanins, flavonoids, polyphenols, hydroxycinnamic acids, and ascorbic acid.

The study’s authors note that these compounds are “valuable to human health” thanks to their “antioxidant activity,” namely “anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antiviral, antiobesity, and antitumor properties.”

There is also evidence linking these compounds to a reduction in heart disease risk, as well as the prevention of oxidative stress, free-radical damage, and other age-related diseases.

While blood oranges develop high anthocyanin levels in specific regions of Valencia (Spain) and Sicily (Italy), commercial cultivation in subtropical or tropical regions such as Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Florida (US) is limited by low or negligible anthocyanin. According to the study, anthocyanin is a “key internal quality index of blood oranges and plays a crucial role in their quality attributes and health benefits.”

Implementing uniform cold storage could aid lesser orange-producing regions in production and increase consumers’ access to the nutritious fruit, along with its various health benefits.

Read more: Avocado Production Set For Heavy Decline Due To Climate Crisis, Report Finds

Storing oranges at cool temperatures can boost anthocyanin

Photo shows a large bowl of brightly colored blood oranges - some whole, some halved, and some quartered
Adobe Stock Some regions produce blood oranges with a higher concentration of health-promoting compounds than others

For the study, researchers from the University of Florida (UFL) tested different storage temperatures on “Budd Blood” oranges – a dark-colored variety developed specifically for Florida’s climes – picked at a research plot at the North Florida Research and Education Center. These oranges were then evaluated at 6°C, 8°C, 10°C, and 12°C for 60 days.

“Interestingly, higher temperatures (10 and 12°C) were more effective in enhancing anthocyanin levels, total phenolic content, and antioxidant activity during storage, while lower temperatures (6 and 8 °C) were more effective in preserving the other physicochemical attributes,” says the study.

Notably, storage at 12°C led to an increase in anthocyanin of 3000 percent compared to harvest time. These findings shed some light on the difference in antioxidant levels between oranges produced in Valencia vs those produced in Florida, where cooler temperatures are less common, and give farmers in the latter region data to work with.

While domestic refrigerators might be a little cold at 5°C – a few degrees below the “danger zone” of 8°C to 63°C – cooling ripe oranges is thought to slow the decline of vitamin C content, and keeping apples at 4°C can preserve life for up to two weeks.

Read more: Hundreds Of Climate Scientists Predict Global Heating Of At Least 2.5C

Tagged

farming

food

fruit

news

nutrition

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active