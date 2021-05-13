Reading Time: < 1 minute

Birds Eye is expanding its vegan range with three new plant-based chicken products.

The frozen food giant is adding meat-free burgers and fried grills under its Green Cusine line.

Birds Eye vegan range

Jess Ali is the Marketing Manager at Birds Eye. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “Our chicken products have pride of place in many households across the UK… So, it’s no surprise the Chicken-Free additions to our Green Cuisine range were so popular at launch last year.

“With families continuing to cut down on meat… We wanted to continue offering great-tasting vegan alternatives of our most popular chicken products.

“Meat-free doesn’t have to mean flavour-free, so we are using our most popular coatings to ensure a consistent taste that families know and love.

“We’re confident that the new Chicken-Free burger and grills will bring Green Cuisine’s plant power to even more kitchens!”

The Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken-Free Southern Fried Grill is already available in Tesco.

The Chicken-Free Crispy Grill and the Chicken-Free Burger will launch from mid-May in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons.

Team GB’s ‘official plant-based supporter’

Last month, Birds Eye became Team GB’s ‘official plant-based supporter’ ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games.

The partnership will see Green Cuisine’s products be re-branded to feature the Union Jack.

Moreover, the brand will be plugged via TV adverts and social media activity with Team GB athletes.

The brand hopes the partnership will propel plant-based food into the mainstream – as a number of high-profile athletes are turning their nose away from meat.