X
Food Lifestyle

The Best And Worst Restaurant Chains For Plant-Based Options

A new report is calling on restaurant chains to do more to encourage their customers to eat less meat

By

3 Minutes Read

The outside of vegan-friendly fast food restaurant Chipotle Chipotle is one of the few chains in Canada to offer decent plant-based options, a new report has found - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new report from World Animal Protection has rated popular restaurant chains in Canada on their plant-based options. 

Read more: The Surprising Strategy Behind Slutty Vegan’s $100 Million Success

It scored the likes of McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, and Chipotle in accordance with their vegan product offerings and efforts to reduce the quantity of animal-based foods in their businesses. These measures, the report says, are “critical steps to protecting our planet and building an equitable, sustainable, and humane food system.”

Almost across the board, restaurant chains in Canada are failing to provide adequate plant-based options. This is despite the fact that research has shown the more meat-free options are on offer, the more likely it is that meat-eaters will choose them. This means that restaurant chains could be doing more to reduce meat consumption and tackle the huge ethical and environmental costs of animal agriculture

Read more: ‘Vegan McDonald’s’ Mr Charlie’s Unveils New ‘Mr Royale’ Cheeseburger

Report findings

The outside of fast food chain KFC
Adobe Stock KFC scored very poorly on the report

The report, titled Moving the Menu 2024, looked at 23 restaurant chains in categories including burgers, chicken, coffee, sandwich, and Latin/Mexican-inspired. A total of eight restaurants were given the lowest grade, “F,” which denotes “very poor progress.” The “F” rated restaurants include McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s, and Popeye’s, which are among the most popular eateries in the country. Among those ranked “D” (little progress) were Subway, Taco Bell, and Swiss Chalet. The “C” rated restaurants that are “making progress” included Starbucks, Tim Hortons, and Burger King. 

The highest ranking given to the restaurants was “B,” and only one restaurant – Chipotle – achieved this grade. The Mexican-inspired restaurant is making “good progress,” according to the report, thanks to its large selection of default plant-based options rich in beans, guacamole, salsa, and other vegan ingredients. Chipotle also actively encourages its customers to choose plant-based foods via initiatives like “Plant-Based Fridays,” where delivery is free for vegan food. 

Canadians eat nearly twice the global average amount of meat per capita, and restaurants are doing very little to help combat this. While some progress is being made, World Animal Protection has expressed concern that not enough is being done to address Canada’s high meat consumption.

“Sadly, most of the largest restaurant chains in Canada are falling short in their efforts to invest in a humane and sustainable food system,” the report says. “Few have taken meaningful steps to diversify the protein offerings on their menus, and none have set the clear meat reduction goals necessary to meet climate and other sustainability commitments.”

Read more: What’s Vegan At In-N-Out-Burger? Here Are Your Options

Tagged

canada

food

restaurant

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active