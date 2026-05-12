It’s nearly summer, and people are once again eating Ben & Jerry’s Doggy Desserts, but this time, the pup-friendly ice creams appear to be “accidentally” vegan.

While the Ben & Jerry’s website still states that its Doggy Desserts are made with “very limited amounts of dairy,” some Reddit users have found versions with a dairy-free ingredients list and celebrated the ice creams’ “delicious” flavor.

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Ben & Jerry’s first launched its Doggy Desserts line in 2021, and of course, people on the internet immediately began joking about eating it themselves. Cut to 2026, and the people of Reddit are not only debating whether the frozen dog treats are suitable for humans, but whether they are now suitable for vegans, too.

Ben & Jerry’s Doggy Desserts are available in two flavors: Pontch’s Mix, with peanut butter and pretzels, and Rosie’s Batch, with pumpkin and mini cookies. One user recently posted photos of the Rosie’s Batch packaging, including one of the ingredient list, which appears to be free from dairy and other animal products.*

‘Tastes like it’s made for humans’

“It’s literally just vegan pumpkin pie ice cream? I wish I knew sooner! Only comes in doggie treat portions, which is difficult for me, as I’ve been searching for pumpkin ice cream since Target discontinued theirs,” wrote the user. “Thoughts on this?”

The same user added that the Rosie’s Batch ice cream is “delicious,” and “tastes like it’s made for humans,” with “pie crust pieces and everything.” Another wrote, “The peanut butter pretzel one is really good. I’ve made so many people try it, tasty AF.”

*Editor’s note: Always check the ingredients before purchase. Even accidentally vegan products may not be suitable for those with dairy allergies. Food for companion animals is produced within different regulatory frameworks to food for humans.

Read more: Ben & Jerry’s Founders Ask For The Ice Cream Brand To Be ‘Freed’ After Unilever De-Merger

Are Ben & Jerry’s Doggy Desserts really vegan?

Ben & Jerry's Humans tried the Doggy Desserts as soon as Ben & Jerry’s introduced them, but now they appear to feature a dairy-free recipe

According to the FAQ section of the Ben & Jerry’s website, the Doggy Desserts use the same ingredients as its other ice creams. The company says that “they are perfectly safe for you to taste, as long as you like pumpkin and pretzels,” but added that the Doggy Desserts are made “with very limited amounts of dairy.”

One Reddit user also noticed some inconsistencies in the product’s ingredients between locations. They wrote, “I’m super confused. The label in this post has nutmeg and no milk. When I look up the product elsewhere, it has a totally different ingredient list including milk products (like butterfat). Is OP in the US?”

Plant Based News (PBN) reached out to Ben & Jerry’s for more information.

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