Popular ice cream chain 16 Handles is partnering with plant-based milk brand Oatly.

The collaboration will see the launch of vegan soft serve in more than 30 stores across the US.

16 Handles’ vegan soft serve

On June 8, the brand will launch two new flavors using Oatly: Iced Latte and Vanilla. It will then add two more flavors, Chocolate, and Chai Tea, in July.

The sweet treats will join 16 Handle’s existing vegan options, which include fruit sorbet, milk-alternative soft serves, and toppings such as dairy-free Belgian chocolate chips.

“If you know 16 Handles, you know we’ve been adding non-dairy flavors to our library for years, because we’re all about inclusivity,” the chain said.

“Just because dairy isn’t your friend doesn’t mean soft serve can’t be. If you know Oatly, you know that nobody’s doing oats better.

“So, when we got the chance to come together and launch Oatly’s creamy, decadent, flavorful soft serve for a magical summer of dairy-free deliciousness, we said YES—in all capital letters, just like that.”

Oatly IPO

Last month, Oatly saw its shares soar 18 percent following its highly anticipated debut on the stock market.

The Swedish brand announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares (ADS).

The AD, priced at $17, launched on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the ticker symbol OTLY.

At the time of writing, Oatly shares are priced at $26.48.