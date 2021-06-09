Grammy award-winning singer-turned entrepreneur Rihanna is launching a vegan-friendly lingerie collection for Pride Month.
The gender-free line, which has sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, is available for a limited time at Savage X Fenty Lingerie By Rihanna.
Vegan-friendly lingerie
It features a range of rainbow-emblazoned bras, suspenders, thongs, and stockings.
A vegan-friendly smoking jacket, satin trousers, faux leather whip, and boxer shorts are also available.
Savage X Fenty will make a flat donation of $250,000 from the sale of the June Pride lingerie collection. It will be distributed among five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, in partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).
The grant-recipient organizations are The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition, and Trans Wellness Center.
Pride month
According to The Independent, Rihanna said: “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self.
“I’m very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members, and fans.”
Last year, the celeb scooped a fashion award for a capsule collection featuring vegan leather.
Elisa Allen is the director of PETA – who recognized the range’s animal-free credentials with its Compassion in Fashion Award.
She said: “Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning animal-friendly collection.
“With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for.”