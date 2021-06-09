Reading Time: < 1 minute

Grammy award-winning singer-turned entrepreneur Rihanna is launching a vegan-friendly lingerie collection for Pride Month.

The gender-free line, which has sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, is available for a limited time at Savage X Fenty Lingerie By Rihanna.

Vegan-friendly lingerie

It features a range of rainbow-emblazoned bras, suspenders, thongs, and stockings.

A vegan-friendly smoking jacket, satin trousers, faux leather whip, and boxer shorts are also available.

Savage X Fenty will make a flat donation of $250,000 from the sale of the June Pride lingerie collection. It will be distributed among five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, in partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).

The grant-recipient organizations are The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition, and Trans Wellness Center.

Pride month

According to The Independent, Rihanna said: “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self.

“I’m very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members, and fans.”

Last year, the celeb scooped a fashion award for a capsule collection featuring vegan leather.

Elisa Allen is the director of PETA – who recognized the range’s animal-free credentials with its Compassion in Fashion Award.

She said: “Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning animal-friendly collection.

“With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for.”

Shop the Savage X Fenty Lingerie Pride collection here