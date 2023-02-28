Review: The ‘World’s First’ Biodegradable Vegan Shoe From Blueview

As someone who cares about the environment, finding vegan shoes that align with my values and offer comfort and style has always been a challenge. That’s why I was thrilled when I discovered Blueview Footwear’s revolutionary plant-based design, which claims to be the world’s first biodegradable shoe.

Before trying them myself, I was skeptical. Could a shoe that was both eco-friendly and vegan really offer the aesthetic and feel I was looking for? I received my free sample, and after wearing them for several weeks, I can confidently say that they exceeded my expectations.

Blueview I found the shoes super comfortable, stylish and well made.

One of the things I appreciated most about the company was its commitment to the environment. Every single component of the shoe biodegrades under aerobic composting conditions, which means that when exposed to air, moisture, and microorganisms, the shoe will completely break down in compost.

A stylish and comfortable vegan shoe

But what’s truly impressive is that Blueview Footwear didn’t sacrifice style for eco-friendliness. The shoe design is modern and looks good, which is something that’s not always easy to find in eco-friendly footwear. I received the Pacific shoe, which is a classic sneaker style with a neutral color palette that can easily be paired with any outfit. The shoes are incredibly light, making them perfect for all-day wear. Plus, the quality of materials is excellent, making them highly durable. They also feature a removable strap.

The shoes are made from a combination of hemp, Tencel® eucalyptus fibers, and organic cotton, meaning they offer superior levels of comfort and breathability. The sole is made with Soleic™ Foam, a groundbreaking material that is lightweight and incredibly durable, yet still biodegradable. I was pleasantly surprised to find that they were incredibly comfortable right out of the box. The knit uppers felt soft and flexible against my feet, and the foam offered excellent cushioning and support.

Blueview The shoes feel comfortable straight out the box

I wore these shoes on several occasions, including a weekend trip to a nearby national park day with friends. Not only did they hold up well on the trails, but they also looked great with my hiking gear. Plus, knowing that they were eco-friendly and would eventually biodegrade made me feel good about my choice of footwear.

I would highly recommend Blueview Footwear’s biodegradable plant-based shoes to anyone who is looking for a vegan and eco-friendly shoe that they’ll enjoy wearing. After trying them myself, I can confidently say that these shoes are a game-changer in the world of sustainable footwear.

You can read more about how the shoes are made, and how long it takes them to biodegrade, here.

Review Rating of Blueview vegan shoe

The shoe, ethics, manufacturer, and price point get a 5/6 stars

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

The shoes are currently available at $80, down from their full price of $120

Click here to buy them on the Blueview website

If you purchase something through a link on our site, Plant Based News may earn a commission, which helps us to provide our free services to millions of people each week.

