Reading Time: 2 minutes

TRESemmé has announced it has banned animal testing worldwide.

Vegan charity PETA approved the haircare giant under its ‘Beauty Without Bunnies’ list.

TRESemmé bans animal testing

The database confirms the company does not test on animals, certifying its products cruelty-free.

“Our list of companies and brands that don’t test on animals is used by millions of consumers. [It’s] an essential resource when shopping for personal-care products, and we want you to use it, too,” PETA said.

“Before you shop… Always make sure that the products you’re choosing are from the more than 5,300 companies in our Global Beauty Without Bunnies searchable database of companies that don’t test on animals.”

However, some TRESemmé products still contain animal-derived ingredients such as milk, honey, lanolin, and silk – meaning not all of the brand’s offerings are suitable for vegans.

In 2018, parent company Unilever banned tests on animals in places not required by law for all its products.

Moreover, it said it would work with government scientists to help implement ‘non-animal-based methods’ of testing in places where animal testing is mandatory.

“Own your style without testing on animals,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “TRESemmé is approved by PETA worldwide.”

Cruelty-free accreditation

Earlier this year, rival beauty brand Garnier received cruelty-free accreditation after pulling out of the Chinese market.

Cruelty Free International approved the haircare brand under its Leaping Bunny program.

The incentive is a globally recognized gold standard for cruelty-free cosmetics, personal care, household as well as cleaning products. Moreover, it demonstrates the brand is ‘genuinely committed to removing animal testing from its supply chain’.

Michelle Thew is the CEO of Cruelty Free International. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “Garnier is a global brand familiar to us all.

“To work with them to help end animal testing for cosmetics and declare them officially approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme is a real milestone.

“It has taken many months. But, Garnier has diligently reviewed every supplier and source and we’re completely confident with the results.”