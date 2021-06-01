Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Body Shop says it will be 100 percent vegan by the end of 2023, Plant Based News can reveal.

The company aims to become the first global beauty brand to have its entire product portfolio* registered with the Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark.

The Body Shop goes vegan

Currently, 60 percent of The Body Shop items are vegan-friendly, including best-selling collections such as its Tea Tree skincare range.

It has already begun veganizing products such as its iconic Body Butters – which rolled out globally earlier this year.

Moreover, Lionel Thoreau is the Global Brand Director of The Body Shop. In a statement sent to PBN, he said: “Our decision to go 100 percent vegan is a natural next step for The Body Shop.

“Thanks to our founder Anita Roddick, we were the first beauty company to fight against animal testing in cosmetics, and the first major global beauty brand to use cruelty-free musk in our fragrances.

“Vegan beauty is a critical next step in our sustainability and environmental endeavors. This, along with our global refill and in-store recycling programs makes The Body Shop a destination for ethically-minded customers.”

‘A pioneering ethical beauty company’

Chantelle Adkins, Director of Business Development at The Vegan Society, also welcomed the move.

“We’re delighted to be working with The Body Shop, a pioneering ethical beauty company,” she said.

“Their ambition to achieve 100 percent Vegan Trademark certification across their substantial portfolio of formulations by the end of 2023 demonstrates their commitment to deliver the very best in both effective and planet-loving products.”

*By December 2023, the brand aims to have all our product formulas certified by The Vegan Society. However, old formulations which haven’t been certified by The Vegan Society may still present in the market at that point.