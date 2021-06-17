Reading Time: 2 minutes

Maine is banning the sale of animal-tested cosmetics.

The US state is the sixth to introduce such a law – which was sponsored by Representative Vicki Doudera.

Maine bans cosmetic animal testing

Those producing, selling or offering products that were manufactured using animal-testing methods on or after November 1 will be subject to hefty fines.

Violating the new law will result in a fine of $5,000 for selling tested cosmetics. A further $1,000 fine will be given out for each day the company continues offering the prohibited products.

‘Needless suffering’

Katie Hansberry is the Maine State Director for the Humane Society US – a non-profit organization that welcomed the ban.

She said: “Maine has now joined the growing number of states that have acted to end the needless suffering animals endure to test cosmetics.

“With many new methods for product testing… There’s simply no need to harm any animals for the sake of lipstick or blush.

“Thank you, Representative Doudera for sponsoring this bill and Governor Mills for signing this important bipartisan legislation.”

Cruelty-free brands

Last month, TRESemmé became the latest haircare giant to ban animal testing worldwide.

Moreover, vegan charity PETA approved the brand under its ‘Beauty Without Bunnies’ list. The database confirms the company does not test on animals, certifying its products cruelty-free.

Our list of companies and brands that don’t test on animals is used by millions of consumers. [It’s] an essential resource when shopping for personal-care products, and we want you to use it, too,” PETA said.

“Before you shop… Always make sure that the products you’re choosing are from the more than 5,300 companies in our Global Beauty Without Bunnies searchable database of companies that don’t test on animals.”

However, some TRESemmé products still contain animal-derived ingredients such as milk, honey, lanolin, and silk – meaning not all of the brand’s offerings are suitable for vegans.