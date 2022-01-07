Reading Time: 2 minutes

This year’s Veganuary campaign is in full swing, and five-year-old Harry Bidewell is urging people to sign up. The young student participated in the 31-day challenge himself last year, when he was four, and has been vegan ever since.

Veganuary expects Bidewell is one of its youngest ever participants, the organization said in a press release. And now, the UK-based child has started his own non-profit.

Bidewell makes and sells fresh carrot juice as well as his own merchandise (under the label Vegan Squirrel). He donates all profits to various charities, such as The Retreat Animal Rescue, near Ashford.

“I want to get the money for the planet,” Bidewell commented. “To save the planet and animals.”

Inspiring change

For someone whose age can be counted on one hand, Bidewell has inspired a notable amount of change.

For instance, the young entrepreneur managed to convince a 230-year-old footwear store to order in its first-ever vegan shoes.

Bidewell was trying on school shoes at the store when he questioned whether they contained animal products. After learning that they did, he asked the sales team if a vegan alternative could be ordered in.

According to the press release, the independent shoe shop is the oldest in the UK, and the move marked the first time it had sold a vegan pair of shoes.

Harry Bidewell could be one of Veganuary’s youngest participants. Credit: Vegan Squirrel

‘Veganism is for everyone’

Bidewell has also taken his message to his school and previously, nursery, encouraging classmates to try Veganuary.

Toni Vernelli, international head of communications at Veganuary, said in a statement: “We are delighted that Harry had such a great time during Veganuary, and I am so proud that he has not only stayed vegan but become a vegan campaigner, too – perhaps one of the youngest in the country!”

“It just shows that veganism is for everyone, and it can change lives for the better whether that person is four or 94. Well done Harry, and huge congratulations on your first anniversary as a vegan!” Vernelli added.

Bidewell’s advice? “Have fun and be kind.”

It’s not too late to sign up for Veganuary. See here for more information.