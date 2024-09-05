School children in the US will have more access to healthy plant-based foods under new rules set by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Plant proteins including beans, lentils, peas, and nuts can now be used to replace meat at lunch and in snacks. This will not count towards children’s vegetable intake, meaning cafeterias must still meet daily and weekly vegetable requirements.

This allows schools to have greater flexibility in what they serve to students while meeting nutritional standards. The USDA received more than 100 comments from the public on the provision to allow beans, peas, and lentils to replace meat. Many were supportive of the change to increase consumption of beans, peas, and lentils. According to the USDA, they described these foods as “versatile, inexpensive, sustainable, nutritious, and under-consumed by children and adolescents.”

Nuts and bean dips are in

KEA – stock.adobe.com Hummus is a healthy snack food

Previous rules stated that nuts and seeds could only be served as an accompaniment to main meals or to only count towards half of a meat component of a meal. Now, cafeterias can choose to used them to fully replace meat. Hundreds of respondents to this provision expressed support for the change. They noted that nuts and seeds are “good sources of protein, vitamin E, fiber, and many minerals as well as a good source of healthy fats.”

Schools can now also sell dips made from beans such as hummus as “Smart Snacks” between meal times. Such snacks must not exceed limits set for calories, salt, fat, and sugar. Previously, the list of foods classified as Smart Snacks included reduced-fat cheese, eggs, and celery and peanut butter. Hundreds of supportive responses praised bean dips as healthy and nutritious, and being more inclusive for students on vegan and vegetarians diets.

The new rules came into effect on July 1 and can be phased in by schools gradually. School meals are the main source of healthy food in the diets of US school children.

