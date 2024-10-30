‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Urged To Remove Feathers From Costumes

An animal rights group has written to the BBC to request the removal of real feathers from costumes worn on reality TV series Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing – popularly known as Strictly – is one of the BBC’s most well-known shows. It has been running for 20 years, and sees a group of celebrities dance with a professional partner each week to compete to win the coveted “Glitterball trophy.” This year, contestants include singer Shayne Ward and reality star Pete Wicks.

A key aspect of Strictly is its elaborate and lavish costumes. These sometimes include real feathers, which are widely regarded as a product of animal cruelty.

PETA’s open letter to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

BBC Strictly Come Dancing is one of the BBC’s most popular shows

In a new open letter to the show’s executive producer Sarah James, the group highlights the reality of the feather industry. “Real birds’ feathers are a product of extreme cruelty to animals and have no place on your dance floor,” the letter reads. “They are gory, not glamorous.”

A 2015 investigation into an ostrich farm in South Africa found that workers were striking birds in the head and forcibly restraining them. On some occasions, feathers were ripped out of their skin while they were still conscious.

The letter goes on to state that “marabou” feathers (which have a soft, fluffy consistency) generally come from chickens or turkeys raised intensively in factory farms. “When you consider that factory farming birds to rob them of their plumes also increases the very real risk of a deadly bird flu pandemic, feathers are definitely something you don’t want to touch with a limbo stick!,” the letter states.

The letter, which was signed by PETA vice president of corporate projects Yvonne Taylor, says that “feathers are falling out of fashion” much like fur is. It cites high-profile designers like Stella McCartney, who have moved away from animal products in their designs. The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place earlier this month, also exclusively featured faux feathers for the first time in its history. “We hope Strictly Come Dancing will follow their lead by foxtrotting away from feathers – fast,” the letter concludes.

Plant Based News has reached out to the BBC for comment.

