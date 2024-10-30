X
Culture TV & Radio

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Urged To Remove Feathers From Costumes

Use of feathers in fashion is widely regarded as cruel

By

3 Minutes Read

Two contestants wearing feather outfits on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing The BBC show has been running for 20 years - Media Credit: BBC

An animal rights group has written to the BBC to request the removal of real feathers from costumes worn on reality TV series Strictly Come Dancing

Read more: ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo Wants His Character’s Restaurant To Go Vegan

Strictly Come Dancing – popularly known as Strictly – is one of the BBC’s most well-known shows. It has been running for 20 years, and sees a group of celebrities dance with a professional partner each week to compete to win the coveted “Glitterball trophy.” This year, contestants include singer Shayne Ward and reality star Pete Wicks. 

A key aspect of Strictly is its elaborate and lavish costumes. These sometimes include real feathers, which are widely regarded as a product of animal cruelty.

Read more: Gavin & Stacey’s Pam Urged To Go Vegan For Final Episode

PETA’s open letter to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The logo for BBC show Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Strictly Come Dancing is one of the BBC’s most popular shows

In a new open letter to the show’s executive producer Sarah James, the group highlights the reality of the feather industry. “Real birds’ feathers are a product of extreme cruelty to animals and have no place on your dance floor,” the letter reads. “They are gory, not glamorous.”

A 2015 investigation into an ostrich farm in South Africa found that workers were striking birds in the head and forcibly restraining them. On some occasions, feathers were ripped out of their skin while they were still conscious. 

The letter goes on to state that “marabou” feathers (which have a soft, fluffy consistency) generally come from chickens or turkeys raised intensively in factory farms. “When you consider that factory farming birds to rob them of their plumes also increases the very real risk of a deadly bird flu pandemic, feathers are definitely something you don’t want to touch with a limbo stick!,” the letter states. 

The letter, which was signed by PETA vice president of corporate projects Yvonne Taylor, says that “feathers are falling out of fashion” much like fur is. It cites high-profile designers like Stella McCartney, who have moved away from animal products in their designs. The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place earlier this month, also exclusively featured faux feathers for the first time in its history. “We hope Strictly Come Dancing will follow their lead by foxtrotting away from feathers – fast,” the letter concludes. 

Plant Based News has reached out to the BBC for comment. 

Read more: Deborah Meaden Raises Concerns Over Goat Milk Skincare Range On Dragons Den

Tagged

bbc

culture

ethical fashion

fashion

peta

tv

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active