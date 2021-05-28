Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gordon Ramsay‘s Hell’s Kitchen is set to feature a vegan chef for the very first time.

The celebrity chef’s iconic TV series will return to Fox this month for its 20th season. 18 aspiring chefs will compete for a prize of $250,000 and the title of head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurant in Las Vegas.

Hell’s Kitchen

Amongst the contestants is 24-year-old Josie Clemens – who aims to use her spotlight to promote plant-based cuisine to the masses.

The Michigan chef wrote on Instagram: “The thing I’m most excited about this show is the fact that six million people who normally watch meat cooking shows are about to be exposed to veganism…

“Vegans, if you haven’t figured out how to master the embodiment of compassion, now is a crucial time. People love trends. Let them.

“Now is not a time to judge why or how anyone goes vegan. It’s just time to open your hearts and encourage and love people’s inner child so hard… Be a supportive and loving hand to hold as people cross the bridge into veganism and shape their own destiny with their own decisions.:

Clemens then concluded: “Think about how nice it would have been to have your family and friends support you when you made the switch.

“Now is a DIVINE opportunity to do the same for someone you don’t even know. Those are the kinds of people who become friends and family forever. Now is the time to unite.”

Gordon Ramsay urged to go vegan

Last year, Ramsay was urged to make his restaurants 100 percent plant-based.

Vegan charity PETA wrote a letter to the celeb after hearing he’d laid off hundreds of staff members amid COVID-19. The organization says he should have ‘laid off animals, not staff’.

“Last year, Ramsay was quoted as saying, ‘vegan is on the rise – we’ve got to adapt’, and this sentiment has never rung truer,” PETA said in a statement.

It added that it’s ‘calling on Ramsay to think about the future. And, how society will want the world to be when this pandemic is over’.

The charity’s letter says: “This is a great opportunity to put your creativity to use to help secure the future of the planet and all who call it home”.