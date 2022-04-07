Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Apprentice-style BBC show will see professional food and drink entrepreneurs battle it out in a bid to be crowned a Food Star. The winner of the show will bag themselves a £150,000 investment and the opportunity to be mentored by celebrity chef Ramsay.

Each week, the group will need to tackle relentless food challenges to demonstrate they have what it takes to win the investment.

Vegan entrepreneur Fois, the owner of Lele’s Vegan Cafe, joined the show in a bid to promote veganism and ultimately demonstrate that vegan cooking is accessible to all.

See more

Having successfully made it through the first round, Fois returns to screens this week with her fellow teammates.

According to BBC, this week’s challenge will involve Ramsay filleting fish ‘with his eyes closed’. The episode is also set to feature one contestant mistakingly serving honey to a vegan.

Need for cooking shows to adapt to the increasing vegan demand

These incidents highlight the need for cooking shows to adapt to the increasing vegan demand seen across the world.

Just last year, BBC’s show Masterchef also received a great deal of criticism, with questions arising over its high meat content. Both The Vegan Society and The Vegetarian Society hit out against the cooking show for its upholding of animal products.