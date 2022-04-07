The Apprentice-style BBC show will see professional food and drink entrepreneurs battle it out in a bid to be crowned a Food Star. The winner of the show will bag themselves a £150,000 investment and the opportunity to be mentored by celebrity chef Ramsay.
Each week, the group will need to tackle relentless food challenges to demonstrate they have what it takes to win the investment.
Vegan entrepreneur Fois, the owner of Lele’s Vegan Cafe, joined the show in a bid to promote veganism and ultimately demonstrate that vegan cooking is accessible to all.
Having successfully made it through the first round, Fois returns to screens this week with her fellow teammates.
According to BBC, this week’s challenge will involve Ramsay filleting fish ‘with his eyes closed’. The episode is also set to feature one contestant mistakingly serving honey to a vegan.
Need for cooking shows to adapt to the increasing vegan demand
These incidents highlight the need for cooking shows to adapt to the increasing vegan demand seen across the world.
Just last year, BBC’s show Masterchef also received a great deal of criticism, with questions arising over its high meat content. Both The Vegan Society and The Vegetarian Society hit out against the cooking show for its upholding of animal products.
Want To Support Our Work?
Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.
More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.
Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.
Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.
In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.
Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.
This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.